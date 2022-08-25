How to unlock the Valois Revolver in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

With the launch of Vanguard and Warzone Season 5, which is set to be both game’s final seasons before the launch of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, Raven Software has added three new weapons for players to get their hands on throughout the course of the season. Season 5, in general, seems to have thrown continuity out the window, with a variety of villains being added from throughout Call of Duty’s history, and the same can be said with the weapons added, with everything from old-school revolvers to laser rifles being added to the WWII shooter.

While the EX1 is by far the strangest addition this season, the Valois Revolver is no slouch either, combining a knife and a pistol for an incredibly deadly package. The best part is that unlocking the Valois Revolver is pretty simple.

How to get the Valois Revolver in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

While both the EX1 and the RA 225 weapons can be unlocked by simply leveling up your Season 5 Battle Pass, the Valois Revolver requires a bit more work to unlock:

On the Multiplayer and Warzone side, players will simply need to get 15 melee kills in order to unlock the weapon.

On the Zombies side of things, it’s a bit harder to unlock, with players needing to get 50 kills with pistols that have been Pack-A-Punched.

After completing that simple challenge, you should have the pistol-knife hybrid available for use in both games.

As previously mentioned, Season 5 also adds a number of different villains from Call of Duty’s past, including Raul Menendez from Black Ops II, Seraph from Black Ops 3, Rourke from Ghosts, and Khaled Al-Asad from Call of Duty 4. The update also adds two new multiplayer maps and a brand-new Zombies map for Vanguard players, as well as a variety of new gameplay elements for Warzone, including lava flow and lighting changes.