How to unlock Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard may have featured plenty of big-name villains since their debuts, but there is none more iconic as Raul Menendez. The Black Ops 2 antagonist makes his way to the game as part of the Season Five update, becoming a playable Operator with a collection of skins. That said, you won’t need to level up to unlock the menacing drug dealer. Here’s how to unlock Raul Menendez in the battle royale and Multiplayer.

How to get the Raul Menendez Operator in Warzone and Vanguard

Unlike most Operators, Raul Menendez can only be obtained through the Season Five Battle Pass. The Battle Pass does cost 1,000 CP, but will instantly reward owners Menendez’s base Ivory Mystique skin upon purchasing it. The skin features the villain’s signature eye patch as well as a bright white coat and pants. The skin may not wow many longtime fans, though there is also an Ultra-rarity Populist Revolutionary skin that can be unlocked at the Battle Pass’s Tier 100. This variation gives Menendez a lengthy goatee, bulletproof jacket, and a fresh pair of shades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Menendez is unlocked, players can use the Operator to level up his 20-level progression path to unlock additional skins and cosmetics. He can also be paired with the new EX1 energy rifle to earn double weapon XP and secure attachments for the weapon at a fast rate.

Aside from being a playable character, Menendez now even plays a major part in Warzone’s lore. The Season Five cinematic trailer revealed the villain is to blame for the eruption of Caldera’s volcano. In result, the Peak location is now riddled with damaging lava, just one of several map changes made to the battle royale map in the latest season.