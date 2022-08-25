How to unlock Khaled Al-Asad in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are entering their fifth and final season of content before the upcoming release of the Modern Warfare 2 reboot. The seasonal update, aptly titled Last Stand, features some of the series’ most notorious antagonists returning as playable Operators, including warlord Khaled Al-Asad of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. For both in-game collectors and fans of the franchise alike, Al-Asad is very easy to unlock.

Unlocking Khaled Al-Asad

Image via Activision

Contrary to what you may expect, Khaled Al-Asad isn’t unlocked as an Operator through gameplay or in-game accomplishments. His likeness isn’t included as one of this season’s Battle Pass rewards, nor will winning in Warzone get you any closer to playing as him. The only way to obtain him is to purchase his Operator bundle from the in-game Store.

Previous Operators added to Warzone have most commonly been valued at 2,400 COD Points, with the points themselves costing $19.99 in total. Khaled Al-Asad’s bundle is no exception to this pattern, so you should expect to pay up if you want to play as him.

Related: Which faction should you pick in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Heroes vs. Villains event? Answered

To sweeten the deal of this price tag, you can expect to earn plenty of additional rewards when buying Khaled Al-Asad as an Operator. Included in this pack is a weapon blueprint exclusive to Al-Asad’s bundle. Additional cosmetic items, including Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, Stickers, and more are also included in the purchase.

Other familiar faces rejoin Call of Duty with this season’s update. Raul Menendez, the antagonist of Black Ops II, joins the fight alongside Al-Asad.