The Western Barri Woods is a location in God of War Ragnarok. You can find it in Vanaheim, one of the nine realms you can visit in the game. Some of these locations are blocked off from you, and the Western Barri Woods will be unblockable, but only for a time. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Western Barri Woods in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get into the Western Barri Woods in God of War Ragnarok

The only way to unlock the Western Barri Woods is through story progression. It becomes available as you go through the Vanaheim storyline, and you have to return a second time. On your second visit, Freyr has been captured by Asgardians, and Freya is mounting an offensive to get him back alongside Atreus and Kratos. The two need to work together to steal the moon back from the Asgardians, unleashing Skol and Hati again so they can chase the sun and moon.

This is a good way into the God of War Ragnarok story. Thankfully, not too many collectibles or items are awaiting you in that direction. You shouldn’t have to worry about getting into this area for too long, but it gives you access to the second area of Vanaheim: The Plains. You can find this location far north of Freyr’s camp, and it only becomes available after you complete Scent for Survival. The side quest is the only way to unlock The Crater and the many side activities and explorations you can do in this area. There is a land area and a place you can visit using a boat.

A wooden door blocks off the river entrance to the Western Barri Woods, but this will go away after rescuing Freyr. When you can switch between Night and Day time using the Celestial Altar, you can freely go through this area using The Abandoned Village.