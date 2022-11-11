Where to find Petrified Bone in God of War Ragnarok

Your weapon attachments in God of War Ragnarok require multiple upgrades and enhancements to make them more suitable in combat. You’ll want to utilize these to improve your weapon’s capabilities, improving your passive abilities while you take down the many enemies awaiting you through the nine realms. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Petrified Bones in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Petrified Bone in God of War Ragnarok

Unlike the Beast Bones or Beast Scaps you find in God of War Ragnarok, Petrified Bone appears far more often while you’re searching through the game in unexpected places. You’ll want to explore the game by making your outside of the main story path, progressing through the side activities and the quests that bring you to these pathways. It doesn’t hurt to have an inquisitive nature, using the many tools you unlock by progressing through the main story to unlock these locations.

You’ll want to find a balance between exploring the side paths close to the final part of the game and progressing through the story. If you can’t explore specific areas because you cannot access those locations using your current tools, you’re better off going through the main story and returning to those locations when you have the proper tools. The same goes for areas you’ve already visited, such as Svartalfheim, Midgard, Alfheim, and Vanaheim. The more places you return to with your new tools, the more you can find and add to your inventory to bring back to the forge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plenty of locations are waiting for you to discover them, scattered throughout the nine realms. Make sure to unlock any chests and coffins you find along the way.