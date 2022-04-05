How to use a Disguise Kit and place Weapon Schematics in Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As the last of the Resistance quests for Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players will be on a mission to stealthily set war plans inside of Synapse Station. This challenge may first seem similar to the Uplink challenges, but it definitely isn’t as simple. Reason being, the game won’t hint as to where exactly these plans should be placed. So, to ensure you make some quick XP, here’s how to use a Disguise Kit and place the Weapon Schematics in the new location.

Before heading into Synapse Station, The Imagined NPC will first require you to grab the disguise inside of a black briefcase outside the POI. As marked below, the briefcase is to the left of the station’s pond and sits on the center of a large boulder. You should then pick this up to find you’ve instantly become a mysterious female character that doesn’t attract the attention of nearby NPCs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for the weapon schematics, they’ll also be inside this briefcase, so you won’t need to track them down. However, they will need to be placed in the hallway between Synapse Station’s bus garage and the outpost building to the right. Its location is right next to an assembly line and should start glowing once you come across it.

After this is done, you will be rewarded a whooping 23,000 XP and receive a call from The Imagined hinting that more Resistance quests will come in the near future.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3 seasonal quests and challenges