Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is already upon us, and it delivers another laundry list of seasonal quests to complete for thousands of XP. Players can expect this latest week to send them to the newer locations on the map, while others require some precise shooting and risky dance moves. Here are all the challenges included in Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3.

Like previous weeks, each of the Week 3’s challenges offer an enticing 20,000 XP, meaning there is exactly 180,000 XP to be made once all are finished. In our opinion, this set of quests is a tad more difficult than the last two, but each should still take you just a few minutes to check off.

All Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 3 seasonal challenges

Use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern (0/2)

Search chests and ammo boxes at IO Outposts (0/3)

Mod a vehicle with the Cow Catcher (0/1)

Damage opponents from 30 or more letters with the Revolver (0/100)

Deal damage to opponents at Synapse Station or The Daily Bugle (0/75)

Emote within 10 meters of a character (0/1)

Gain shields by consuming forgeables (0/50)

Upgrade a weapon at an Upgrade Bench (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents with a legendary weapon (0/150)

As always, we will be linking the tougher challenges to guides that should help you earn their XP rewards a little faster.

