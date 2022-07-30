All Dendro Traveler Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

The Traveler is your starter character in Genshin Impact who possesses a unique trait in the game that allows him to change elements, essentially becoming a new character. Each region in the game has a featured element, such as Geo, Anemo, or Electro. Sumeru’s featured element is Dendro, and as such, the Traveler will receive a Dendro form fit with new skills and abilities.

The Dendro Traveler will be available to all players for free. However, to unlock this form, you’ll need to unlock a Statue of the Seven in Sumeru. Sumeru will release in Version 3.0 of the game, which will allow you to explore the new Dendro Traveler and his abilities.

(Disclaimer: His current abilities and constellations are reflective of the Version 3.0 beta test. Any changes will be updated in this guide once he officially drops on the live server.)

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Razorgrass Blade: With a flourish of your blade, you unleash a spray of razor-sharp leaves that go before you and deal Dendro DMG.

With a flourish of your blade, you unleash a spray of razor-sharp leaves that go before you and deal Dendro DMG. Cooldown: 8 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Surgent Manifestation: Calling upon the might of the flora all around you, you create a Lea Lotus Lamp. This Lamp will deal continuous Dendro DMG to opponents within its AoE.

Calling upon the might of the flora all around you, you create a Lea Lotus Lamp. This Lamp will deal continuous Dendro DMG to opponents within its AoE. Lotuslight Transfiguration: The Lea Lotus Lamp will undergo the following changes after it comes into contact with Hydro/Electro/Pyro: Hydro: The lamp’s AoE and the AoE of its attacks are increased. Electro: The lamp’s ATK SPD is increased. Pyro: The lamp will explode after a short delay and then disappear, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

The Lea Lotus Lamp will undergo the following changes after it comes into contact with Hydro/Electro/Pyro:

The Lea Lotus Lamp canonly undergo one Lotuslight Transfiguration during its duration. Only one Lamp created by the Traveler can exist at any one time.

Passive Talents

Verdant Overgrowth: Lea Lotus Lamp will obtain one level of Overflowing Lotuslight every second it is on the field, increasing the Elemental Mastery of active character(s) within its AoE by 6. Overflowing Lotuslight has a maximum of 10 stacks.

Lea Lotus Lamp will obtain one level of Overflowing Lotuslight every second it is on the field, increasing the Elemental Mastery of active character(s) within its AoE by 6. Overflowing Lotuslight has a maximum of 10 stacks. Verdant Luxury: Every point of Elemental Mastery the Traveler possesses increases the DMG dealt by Razorgrass Blade by 0.15% and the DMG dealt by Surgent Manifestation by 0.1%.

Constellations

Parasitic Creeper: After Razorgrass Blade hits an opponent, it will regenerate 3.5 Energy for the Traveler.

After Razorgrass Blade hits an opponent, it will regenerate 3.5 Energy for the Traveler. Green Resilience: Lea Lotus Lamp’s duration is increased by 3 seconds.

Lea Lotus Lamp’s duration is increased by 3 seconds. Whirling Weeds: Increases the level of Razorgrass Blade by 3.

Increases the level of Razorgrass Blade by 3. Treacle Grass: After the Lea Lotus Lamp triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration, it will obtain 5 stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from the Passive Talent “Verdant Overgrowth.” You must have unlocked this Passive Talent first.

After the Lea Lotus Lamp triggers a Lotuslight Transfiguration, it will obtain 5 stacks of the Overflowing Lotuslight effect from the Passive Talent “Verdant Overgrowth.” You must have unlocked this Passive Talent first. Viridian Transcience: Increases the Level of Surgent Manifestation by 3.

Increases the Level of Surgent Manifestation by 3. Withering Aggregation: The Dendro DMG bonus of the character under the effect of Overflowing Lotuslight as created by the Lea Lotus Lamp is increased by 12%. If the lamp has experienced a Lotuslight Transfiguration previously, the character will also gain 12% DMG Bonus for the corresponding element.

Ascension Materials