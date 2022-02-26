How to use Godrick’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

Once you defeat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring, one of the items he’ll drop is the Great Rune of Godrick. Great Runes are dropped by Elden Ring’s main bosses, and equipping one will buff your stats in different ways. However, Great Runes are not usable as soon as they’re obtained. Each one has to be activated at a boss-specific Divine Tower.

For Godrick’s Great Rune, you’ll first have to travel to the Divine Tower of Limgrave, which will require you to go through three giants guarding a collapsed bridge leading to the tower. Once you use the teleporter at the end of the first section of the bridge, you’ll appear on the other side. Enter the tower and make your way to the top. It’s a pretty leisurely stroll up. You just have to take a long elevator ride, head up a few sets of stairs, and you’ll be at the top of the tower. You should see a large structure on the roof. Interact with it, and you’ll activate Godrick’s Great Rune.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can now equip this Great Rune at any Site of Grace. When resting at a site, select the “Great Rune” option, and you’ll be able to equip/unequip it here. Godrick’s Great Rune raises all of your attributes, making a pretty useful Great Rune to have equipped.