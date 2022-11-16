How to use items in your backpack in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ

There are several items and pieces of equipment you will be using while playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and the DMZ game mode. You will need to access many of them from your backpack, which will carry a limited number of items. Here’s what you need to know about how to use items from your backpack in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

How the backpack works in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ

You will have a small backpack for your first DMZ mission. The backpack is how you carry anything valuable you find and plan to bring with you at the end of the mission. This will contain all the items you find along the way, and you want to make sure you have these filled up before leaving a DMZ map. You won’t be able to fill every space in it because you might need to leave the map to avoid dying and losing everything.

You can access your backpack by pressing down;.,’ on the D-pad from your controller. This will bring up your full loadout and every item in your backpack. If there are items you’d rather not take with you, you can choose to hover over them, remove them from your bag, and swap them out for something else. You have limited space; every item will count when trying to earn money and complete missions on the DMZ map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are larger backpacks you can find while playing DMZ, but you need to secure them while you are searching through the multiple buildings. We’ve typically discovered them while looting through duffle bags or looking through storage lockers. These locations are normally protected by enemy AI, or at large strongholds.