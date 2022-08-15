There are plenty of ingredients that exist in the world of Tower of Fantasy. Some of these ingredients are easy to find and have an abundance growing wherever you go. Others are far more difficult to find and are hidden away in specific locations. These ingredients you might never notice. Firedragon Fruits are an amazing ingredient that is hard to locate in the rolling hills and high cliffs of the world. Here is where you can track them down.

Where to get Firedragon Fruits in Tower of Fantasy

Most ingredients have specific locations where they can be found but they also appear in many areas across the map. If you read the description of the Firedragon Fruit, it will tell you that they can only be found around rivers in the Crown and Navia regions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be getting Firedragon Fruits at the start of the game. You will need to wait until you reach chapter two before you can obtain these fruits. The area with the most fruits that we have found is around the river in the Seventh Day Forest, just northwest of where the Spacerift is. This location is filled with Hyena members and Ravagers so keep on your guard as you look for the fruits. You will find a large number of them along the edge of the river.

How to use Firedragon Fruit

Firedragon Fruit is amazing to eat by itself. This upgraded dragon fruit has a ton of nutrients and will heal your character for five percent of their total health plus an additional 6,800HP. One of these fruits will also give your character two Satiety points. Of course, combining this fruit with other ingredients to make a meal is still the better option and can be done at any of the cooking stations around the various regions.