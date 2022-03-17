How to use Scholar’s Armament in Elden Ring

There are dozens of spells for you to collect in Elden Ring. Some seem easy to manage and master, while others can mystify you until you’re well into your third playthrough. This guide explains how to use Scholar’s Armament, a Glintstone Sorcery that can provide you with a decent advantage early on.

How does Scholar’s Armament work?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can buy Scholar’s Armament early on in the game from Sorceress Sellen in the cellar of the Limgrave Waypoint Ruins. However, it has a high intelligence requirement and mechanics that differ from every other Glintstone Sorcery you can acquire from her.

Like all Sorceries, you must memorize Scholar’s Armament at a Site of Grace before using it. Once it’s been assigned to one of your slots, you need to equip it and then equip a staff in your left hand and a sword in your right. Your right-hand weapon must be a sword, or the spell won’t work. Once you’ve equipped all these items correctly, you can use Scholar’s Armament and empower your sword with additional damage.

We had to change our entire equipment loadout to allow for Scholar’s Armament. If you’re used to using a sword or staff and shield at all times, you’ll need to drop that habit. While this new loadout can feel risky, the added damage is worth it when you’re up against a few of the more demanding bosses and need to boost your damage output.