The Charger weapons in Splatoon 3 take some practice to align for some players. They won’t splat opponents if you don’t charge them up all the way, but there’s a strategy to know when you need to use the full charge or want to unleash a partial charge against an opponent. Again, it takes a bit of practice, but there are multiple weapons for you to consider using from this sniper rifle-like category. This guide covers all Charger weapons and variants in Splatoon 3.

All Charger weapons in Splatoon 3

There are seven Charger weapons for you to pick from in Splatoon 3.

Bamboozler 14 Mk 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bamboozler 14 Mk 1 is available when you reach level 23. It has multiple high stats across the board, giving it incredible Range and superb Mobility. While it has the best stats of the Charger weapons, it doesn’t splat in one hit like other Chargers. It is beat in Range by some weapons, but it might be an instant favorite for those who enjoy timing their shots with Chargers. This weapon comes with the Autobomb and Killer Wait 5.1 abilities, and you can use your special when you reach 200 points.

Classic Squiffer

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Classic Squiffer is a solid Charger weapon you can grab before reaching level 10. Most of its stats are relatively balanced, with Range being the best. It comes with the Point Sensor and Big Bubbler abilities. You can use your special when you reach 190 points. This will likely be a suitable weapon before you reach the Bamboozler at level 23.

E-Liter 4K

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you prefer to take your time with your shot and go with a slow charge, the E-liter 4K might be your best option. It has low Charge Speed and Mobility but incredible Range, giving you an ideal opportunity to land long-range shots against your opponent. In addition, it comes with the Ink Mine and Wave Breaker abilities, and you can use your special at 20 points.

E-Liter 4K Scope

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to the E-liter 4K, the E-liter 4K Scope is nearly identical, except it has lower Mobility and slightly better Charge Speed, but not by much. You might prefer this version of the E-liter 4K Scope because it has a zoom-in scope, but this remains the same weapon. It even comes with the same abilities as the other E-liter 4K.

Goo Tuber

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Goo Tuber has high Mobility, decent Charge Speed, and even better Range. Although it might take longer to charge than the other Charge weapons in this list, the Range pits it against the E-liter and the Squiffer. What makes it a stand-out choice is the abilities, which are the Torpedo and Tenta Missiles. You can use your special when you reach 200 points.

Splat Charger

Screenshot by Gamepur

The base Splat Charger is one of the first Charger weapons you can purchase in Splatoon 3. Although it has low Mobility and Charge Speed, it has excellent Range, even better than the Goo Tuber and Classic Squiffer. It’s a good option to buy early to see if the Charger weapons are going to be your favorite choices. It comes with the Splat Bomb and the Ink Vac abilities. You can use your special when you reach 200 points.

Splatterscope

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last weapon on this list is the Splatterscope. You can unlock this weapon when you reach level 10. It has a relatively low Mobility, but it makes up for it with excellent Range but subpar Charge Speed — that’s due to how the weapon zooms in and scopes as you charge. You might enjoy it more than the Splat Charger, but if you don’t like that weapon, you may want to avoid this version. It has the Splat Bomb and Ink Vac abilities, and you can use your special when you reach 200 points.