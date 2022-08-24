How to use the Islekeep’s Index in Final Fantasy XIV

The Islekeep’s Index is your primary tool on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV. You will use it for nearly any activity you want to do while you are harvesting and crafting on the island, or you simply want to explore the location. The tool can be a bit confusing, and you want to ensure you understand all its facets. This guide covers how you can use the Islekeep’s Index in Final Fantasy XIV.

How the Islekeep’s Index works in Final Fantasy XIV

When exploring your Island Sanctuary, you can freely roam around and check out the many sights available. After sightseeing, you may want to get some work done around this area, and you can do this using your Islekeep’s Index. The Index is typically on the left side of your screen, comes with multiple pieces of information, and allows you to switch your character to do multiple types of activities. It allows you to harvest resources, grow crops, water them, or wrangle your animals.

It’s also an extremely helpful resource to check on your Island inventory, review your crafting log, go through the checklist of everything you’ve harvested on your Island, manage your buildings, and read a guide on everything you’ve done. You will want to regularly use your Islekeep’s Index to go through the activities you can do on your Sanctuary Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This tool will keep track of your Island Experience and Sanctuary Rank. Your Sanctuary Rank will go up as you complete visions for your Island. You can earn experience by doing nearly everything on the island, such as harvesting resources or building small projects. One of the best ways to earn experience is by completing visions to unlock more parts of your island.’

Keep your Islekeep’s Index ready as you work your way through your Island Sanctuary.