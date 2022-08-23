Not only can you spend time at your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy, but you can visit your friend’s island to see what they’ve done. You can exchange notes with your friends or spend time with them on their private island. Of course, you won’t be able to craft or farm while visiting, but it can be fun to do in-between the typical gameplay mechanics in Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s what you need to know about how to visit a friend’s Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to go to a friend’s Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV – Island of Acquaintances

You can only visit a friend’s Island Sanctuary if they allow you. They can do this by visiting the Sanctuary Settings, enabling Friends, Free Company Members, and any party members. However, the player who wants to invite friends to the island must reach a particular Sanctuary rank. These settings are not automatically available, so you will need to spend time here before you can bring friends over to check out your progress. Many players may want to do this to ensure they have something to show off to their friends during this time.

Related: How to unlock the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

After your friend enables these settings, you, the player who wants to visit the friend’s island, will want to make your Baldin. You can find them in Lower La Noscea, at Moraby Drydocks. There, you can find Baldin at coordinates (X:24.9, Y:34.8).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have the option to visit your friend’s island or return to yours. This will be a good location to bookmark as you will use Baldin to visit your Island Sanctuary. Although you won’t be able to do as much on your friend’s island, it’s a great way to socialize with your friends and spend time with each other.