How to visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Going to see mother.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to visit the SLurp Factory inside the Mothership. Doing so might sound a little complicated, but it is actually quite easy to do.
As you drop in from the Battle Bus you will notice that there are new, massive floating platforms above the island called Abductors. You can drop onto them if you wish, where you might find some ground loot.
At the center of each platform is a mild energy beam that will draw any player up from the island below. These platforms are called Abductors. After a short while, they will activate, giving off a powerful beam of energy straight down to the island. Any player below the platform can get sucked upwards, and will eventually be teleported to the mothership.
Here, they will find themselves in a cell for a few moments before being teleported into a strange, low gravity arena where they will need to battle other players. You can extend the time you spend there by picking up the small clock symbols. You cannot get eliminated while in the arena, however. This is also where you will find the abducted Slurp Factory.
When your time in the arena runs out, you will be moved to a room filled with chests that you can loot before eventually being moved back to the surface of the island.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 10 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site – 45000 XP
- Collect a Grab-itron – 30000 XP
- Place video cameras at different landing ship locations – 30000 XP
- Visit an Abductor – 30000 XP
- Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership – 30000 XP
Week 10 Epic Challenges
- Use the Grab-itron or Saucer’s tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm – 30000 XP
- Travel in an Infalte-A-Bull – 30000 XP
- Visit the Guardian Towers (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Catch a gun while fishing – 30000 XP
- Outlast opponents (0/200) – 30000 XP
- Eliminations at close range – (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Damage Doctor Slone (0/50) – 30000 XP