How to visit the Reality Tree and Herald’s Sanctum in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Exploring the Fortnite map is always a considerable investment, and it can take some time for you to make it from one side of it to the other, especially if you’re trying to avoid other players. A weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4, features players needing to make their way from the Reality Tree to the Herald’s Sanctum, visiting these two locations in a single match. Here’s what you need to know about visiting the Reality Tree and the Herald’s Sanctum in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

The best way to visit the Reality Tree and Herald’s Sanctum in a single match in Fortnite

It all comes down to the positioning of the battle bus. At the beginning of the game, you will see the battle bus’s flight path, which will give you the best way to figure out if you should be going to the Reality Tree first or the Herald’s Sanctum. We recommend landing at one of these locations at the start of the match to make your life easier. Because of how hectic the Herald’s Sanctum can be at the beginning of a match, the Reality Tree could be a better option. Again, it all comes down to the flight path of your battle bus.

You can find the Reality Tree on the west side of the map, and the Herald’s Sanctum will be on the east side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When traveling between these locations, a car is your best strategy. There are a handful of gas stations nearby these locations, and the roads have a good chance for you to find a car. However, suppose you start at the Reality Tree first. In that case, you can likely find a vehicle to take you to Herald’s Sanctum close to Tilted Towers, which might have multiple players fighting each other as this is one of the notable locations in Fortnite. If you begin at Herald’s Sanctum, you might want to head to the southwest, where there is a small floating platform you can visit, with the chance to find a car nearby.

It is important to note that you need to land at one of these locations for it to count. You will see a notification at the top left of your screen when the game has verified you have visited one of these locations, and then you need to make your way to the second one.