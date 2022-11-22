Fall Guys Season 3: Sunken Secrets has given fans not only a new mechanic and a batch of fresh cosmetics but also a wealth of complex, new rounds with rulesets like no other. The most chaotic of the bunch is hands down Blastlantis, a course centered around surviving rather than racing. This may be a breath of fresh air for players who don’t want to intensely chase after a finish line, but its setting is full of objects that threaten your chance at victory. Here’s how to win Blastlantis in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

How to play Blastlantis and survive in Fall Guys

Blastlantis is the third stage in the Let’s Get Kraken show, set on a wreckage site in the middle of the sea. The goal of the course is to avoid falling into the waters circulating around and not be one of the five eliminated beans. As simple as this sounds, the map is full of Blast Balls that can be picked up by all players to throw and explode at others — ultimately sending those in its blast radius flying. Most parts of the course are also filled with swinging hammers and robotic tentacles, the latter of which targets any beans nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown above, the best strategy for winning Blastlantis is to leap over to the platform at the center of the course. It will take a risky jump to get there, but it is the only area without Blast Balls or tentacles around. Once there, you can wait until the five players are eliminated or try to bump off any others holding down the platform. Be forewarned, the structure does sway periodically, so you will need to run to the top to avoid sliding into the water.

Alternatively, the outside sections of the stage feature slippery, slime-covered slopes. Thus, some beans may find it best to rather slide dive continuously on these slopes to avoid the Blast Balls’ explosions and burn as much time as possible until the round is over. The slide dive mechanic should also work in your favor on a few of Season 3’s other new stages, Speed Slider and Hoop Chute. Both are set on a long, downward slide that allows those who dive slide to easily glide to the end of the obstacle.