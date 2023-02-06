How to win the carousel in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

When you play Teamfight Tactics, the first carousel can set the tone for your entire game. Did you get a Wukong with a B.F. Sword? All you need is that Wukong Carry Augment and it can turn into a very powerful hyper roll build. But, sometimes these carousels can become stressful and disheartening if you feel like you can never get the starting items you want. So, what can you do to start winning these carousels?

Top tips for getting the best items in the carousel

Approach at an angle

Unfortunately, you have to do a little physics for this trick. But don’t worry, it’s pretty basic. Just think about it: the carousel spins in a clockwise direction. To get the closest and most effective point-of-origin while waiting for the first carousel’s barrier to drop, you’ll want to do a couple of things. One, you’ll want to be a little bit ahead of the item you want. After all, when the barrier drops, the carousel is still moving forward, so it’ll properly position you to launch yourself at the item faster than others might be able to. Then, keep moving towards it from a counter-clockwise direction. Your momentum will get you to the item and unit faster.

Try not to compete

No, this doesn’t mean abandoning the best items and settling for worse options. But sometimes, everyone wants that Recurve Bow on an Ashe. Easy way to try to set yourself up for the Ashe Carry Augment pipeline. However, if you really just want the Recurve Bow, you’ll be better off if you go for that Blitzcrank with the Recurve Bow across the carousel. Look at the whole carousel before you position yourself, and you might be lucky enough to get a high-profile but uncontested item just because it’s on an odd unit.

Have options

Many times, players tunnel the Needlessly Large Rod they want and then end up having to scramble and randomly pick a different item. Don’t do that. When you load into the game, look on the board and figure out the other item options you’d be willing to take. That way, you can create a mental path of where to go if you don’t get your first choice. Then, hopefully, you’ll still get a useful item.

Play the calculated loss

While the first carousel can set the tone for a game, the other carousels can be absolutely game-changing, too. There’s a reason that there’s an entire TFT meta around getting losing streaks early on so that you can get first-pick in the carousels. This could lead to the perfect early Guinsoo’s Blade, Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, or Bloodthirster. You can also synergize this choice with traits like Underground and its heists that prefer loss streaks. But do be careful not to loss streak yourself into 8th place.