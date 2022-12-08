How do Heists work in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 8?

Throughout Teamfight Tactics’ history, risky economic traits have been common. From Mercenary to Fortune to Set 8’s Underground trait, there’s always a new way to risk everything to try to win big in the end. It’s a gambler’s delight, creating some of the biggest wins in TFT history. However, it can also turn into some of the most heartbreaking losses. If you want to make some bets on Set 8, let’s take a look at these Heists and make sure you’re smart about it.

How the Underground trait’s Heist system works

Like the Mercenary trait had its chests, the Underground trait has its Heists. That’s the active mechanic of this trait that you’re interacting with to gain loot. Once you have three Underground champions, the trait activates and you begin trying to crack locks for your Heists.

With three Underground units:

A win cracks one lock

A loss cracks three locks

With five Underground units:

A win cracks two locks

A loss cracks five locks

Each Heist that the game offers takes 10 cracked locks to finish. At each Heist “level” you get offered a collection of loot. You can “cash out” and take this loot, but it will set you back to zero Heists completed. The game also gives you the option to pass, so that you can continue accumulating and completing new Heists. You can complete up to seven total Heists in a game. Unsurprisingly, Heist Level 7 offers the absolute best loot.

When playing Underground, it takes 14-24 losses or 35-70 wins to get Heist Level 7. So, it makes sense that this trait is Set 8’s hardcore gambling build.

Underground Heist Loot Table