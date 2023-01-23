In Fire Emblem Engage, money is a constant worry for you and your party. You’ll need it to purchase various weapon upgrades, Donate to the nations in Elyos, and buy various items your party uses during battles throughout your adventure. It can be exhausting to go out of your way to find it, but there are some effective ways to make money while playing. Here’s what you need to know about how to farm money in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to quickly get money in Fire Emblem Engage

The best way to regularly acquire money in Fire Emblem Engage is to go out of your way to participate in the Skirmishes. These will often appear as you complete Paralogue and Chapter missions, progressing the story. When they appear on the map, we recommend looking over the various requirements and difficulties of the encounter to ensure your party members are ready to face these battles.

If you struggle, you can start them over and try again with a better team. However, these will eventually disappear, but more spawn on the map in their place at unique locations with different enemies. The primary opponent you want to track down in these encounters are the Silver and Gold Corrupted. These enemies drop money when you defeat them, and the more that appear during the Skirmish, the more money you can walk away from to use at Somniel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To increase your chances of finding Silver and Gold Corrupted enemies, make sure to check out the Donations board at the Bulletin Board in Somniel. When you level up the relationship with one of the four countries through Donations, they offer a greater chance to find these enemy times during a Skirmish. They also provide additional rewards at the end of the Skirmish, which might also prove useful.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done those two things, the next one is to make sure you have Anna in your party whenever possible. Anna has a special passive called Make a Killing, which allows her to collect 500 Gold whenever she defeats a foe, but the effect is triggered based on her Luck. This effect won’t always occur, but by leveling her up and making her a strong party member, she can become a worthwhile companion to aid your party.