How wand customization works in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, a witch or a wizard needs to possess a wand to truly become the master of magic. Acquiring a wand opens all sorts of opportunities in the game including using different kinds of spells. You will have the opportunity to customize it when you get your first wand. So, here’s how customization works in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy wand customization, explained

Wand customization is a pivotal part of the gameplay experience in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll get to choose and customize it when you visit Ollivander’s in Hogsmeade in the early parts of the game. Then, you can use these to make it truly unique and stand out among your peers and rivals. The wand itself is purely cosmetic and has no effect on the gameplay. So, you can customize it without any worries. After selecting your wand you cannot change it, so it’s important to customize it according to your preferences. The only thing you can change, however, is the wand handles, which are tied to quests and other activities.

All wand customization options in Hogwarts Legacy

Wand Styles

Screenshot by Gamepur

First up, you have the wand style itself. There are eight wand styles for the players to choose from with three color options each:

Notched (Warm Brown, Light Brown, Dusty Pink)

Classic (Grey, Black, Grey-Brown)

Soft Spiral (Light Brown, Warm Brown, Black)

Spiral (Ash Brown, Green-Grey, Dark Brown)

Stalk (Honey Brown, Dark Brown, Warm Brown )

Ringed (Dark Brown, Pale Brown, Buff)

Crooked Spiral (Dark Grey, Warm Brown, Pale Brown)

Natural (Grey, Honey Brown, Warm Brown)

Wood Types

Screenshot by Gamepur

Selecting the wood type is also pivotal in the game. There are 38 options to choose from:

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Red Oak

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

Wand Length

The length of the wand can be anywhere from nine and a half inches to fourteen and a half inches. as mentioned before, it depends on the player’s preference and has no effect on gameplay.

Wand Flexibility

The wand’s flexibility determines the wielder’s ability to adapt to the wand. There are 19 options to choose from:

Quite Bendy

Fairly Bendy

Very Flexible

Quite Flexible

Surprisingly Swishy

Swishy

Slightly Springy

Supple

Reasonably Supple

Whippy

Pliant

Brittle

Hard

Solid

Stiff

Rigid

Unbending

Slightly Yielding

Unyielding

Wand Cores

Screenshot by Gamepur

A crucial part of your wand is the wand core and you can choose the best core according to your needs. There are three options: