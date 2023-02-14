Finding all the wand handles in Hogwarts Legacy is challenging. Getting the right wand is very important to a Wizard since they will desperately need it to cast spells and be a Wizard. At first, you won’t need a wand, but you will be able to pick out your own with different customizations later. You will be able to choose the wood type, handle, corn, style, length, and flexibility for your own. But if we are just talking about wand handles, there are 42 wand handles in the game.

Related: How to get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy wand guide | All wand handles and colors

There are 14 different wand handle types, and each comes with three different color options, so you can have your pick at the customization of your wand. Here is a list of each wand handle and its colors.

Arrow

Arrow – Black

Arrow – Brown

Arrow – Pink Swirl

Avian

Avian – Beige

Avian – Brown

Avian – Grey

Basketweave

Basketweave – Black

Basketweave – Blue

Basketweave – Red

Botanical

Botanical – Bronze Leaf

Botanical – Gold Leaf

Botanical – Silver Leaf

Celestial

Celestial – Blue

Celestial – Dark Grey

Celestial – Light Grey

Checkerboard

Checkerboard – Blue

Checkerboard – Teal

Column

Column – Dark Brown

Column – Team and Brown

Corkscrew

Corkscrew – Brown

Corkscrew – Light and Dark Brown

Corkscrew – Teal Blue

Imperial

Imperial – Brown and Gold

Imperial – Grey and Silver

Imperial – Grey and Bronze

Orbicular

Orbicular – Brown

Orbicular – Gold

Orbicular – Violet

Regal

Regal – Black

Regal – Blue

Regal – Pink

Sabre

Sabre – Ash Brown

Sabre – Brown

Sabre – Grey

Shell

Shell – Grey

Shell – Honey Brown

Shell – Metallic

Swirl

Swirl – Brown

Swirl – Dark Grey

Swirl – Lilac

Related: The best wand core in Hogwarts Legacy – Which wand core should you choose?

Where to find all wand handle locations in Hogwarts Legacy

The Basketweave in blue, Orbicular in violet, Checkboard in blue, Regal in Black, and Avian in grey have found locations, while others don’t yet.

Avian – Grey: you receive after completing the “Flying Off The Shelves” side quest.

Basketweave – Blue: can be found in Professor Fig’s classroom.

Checkerboard – Blue: is found at the Faculty Tower, in the southeast stairway.

Orbicular – Violet: you receive after completing the “Gobs of Gobstones” side quest.

Regal – Black: This is found in the basement of the Restricted Section of the Library.

To unlock customizing your wand, you will need to complete the Flying Off the Shelves side quest. Changing things about your wand won’t affect your gameplay, so have fun with it and see where it takes you.