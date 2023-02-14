The best wand designs in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy will let you design your first wand at Ollivanders’ in the initial stages of the game. Though they don’t have any effect on the gameplay, that doesn’t mean that you cannot go all in into making sure you have the most amazing wand in all of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. You unfortunately cannot change your wand later in the game, so you’ll have to use the design you initially picked out. That’s why we have a few designs based on the Harry Potter books and films that we think will make sure that your wand is the best-looking when starting out in the game. Let’s take a look at these designs.

Draco Malfoy’s Wand

For admirers of Draco Malfoy, his wand can be crafted using Hawthorn as the wood type, Unicorn Hair as the Core, and keeping the length to ten inches. The wand style here should be the classic style with black color.

Harry Potter’s Wand

Harry Potter’s wand is also of the classic style as seen and in black design as seen in the films but is vastly different from Malfoy’s. His wand has Phoenix Feather as the core type, Holly as the wood type, and eleven inches in length.

Hermione Granger’s Wand

Now if you’re in the need of a wand inspired by Hermione Granger’s one, then that can also be made. Hermione’s wand style should be the soft spiral style in black with Vine as the wood type, Dragon heartstring as the core type and the length being ten and three-quarter inches.

Ron Weasley’s Wand

For Ron Weasley‘s wand, you’ll have to pick the dark brown stalk style. The wood should be made of Willow with the core type being Unicorn Hair and the length being fourteen inches.

Voldemort’s Wand

Finally, if you want to imitate the wand of He Who Must Not Be Named, then you can do that as well. Voldemort’s wand style is the dark grey crooked spiral style with Phoenix Feather as the core type, Yew as the wood type, and the length being thirteen and a half inches.