Is Disney Dreamlight Valley down? How to check Disney Dreamlight Valley server status

Every fantasy you’ve ever had as a child comes to life in Disney Dreamlight Valley. From the beloved characters to the iconic locations, each scene takes you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Even though immersing yourself in the game feels almost like you’re transported to this magical land, it can still be susceptible to real-world problems such as server issues. Nobody likes having their fairytale fantasies interrupted so we’re here to help you with our guide on how to check if Disney Dreamlight Valley servers are down.

How to check if Disney Dreamlight Valley servers are down

The easiest and most accurate way to find out whether Disney Dreamlight Valley servers are down is through its official Twitter account. Not only does the team proactively post timely updates regarding the game’s server status but they also announce in-game patches, changes, and fixes whenever any have been made.

We appreciate your patience as we clear the Night Thorns from our servers ✨



We're aware of issues preventing players from connecting to game servers and are working to resolve this.



We will have an update to share with you soon! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 4, 2022

For example, on October 4, the team had server issues. According to the official statement on Twitter, the game servers were still being fixed and no updates have been made yet regarding its current status. However, they did include in their announcement that users may continue to play the game normally as the only evident issues are the unavailability of Blue Chests, the Event Menu, and Cloud Saves, all of which will eventually return once server problems are resolved. This is the kind of timely update players can expect from the devs on Twitter.

Another way to check if Disney Dreamlight Valley servers are down is through their official Discord server. Their server has plenty of channels dedicated to resolving in-game issues and also features numerous admins, community managers, and moderators that are there to answer any user questions.

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in early access, a large number of users have had nothing but good things to say about the game’s storyline and inclusion of recognizable characters and locations. With a full release slated for late 2023, players can look forward to even more memorable scenes and icons being included throughout the game’s development.