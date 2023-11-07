When Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Full Release Date?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has gobbled up all of my time in the past year. After logging in every day to say hi to your Disney faves in the early access version, I think you’re entitled to know when the full version is coming out.

For a little over a year, the DDV team has worked to add new characters, biomes, and tools to flesh out the game. Even in Early Access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has garnered a massive fanbase, and rightfully so. After all, there’s no escaping the bewitching allure of becoming best buddies with your Disney faves. Still, just when will Disney Dreamlight Valley Leave Early Access?

When Will Disney Dreamlight Valley Leave Early Access?

Image via Gameloft

The full version of Disney Dreamlight Valley comes out on December 5. There are three editions, all of which offer different cosmetic items and other benefits: Standard Edition, Cozy Edition, and Gold Edition.

There are a lot of benefits that Early Access players can get access to for having bought as a Founder, like a Capybara critter and – my personal favorite – some cute overall outfits.

DDV getting a final release version doesn’t mean Gameloft will stop working on free updates and adding new content. As of right now, they have announced a 2024 content roadmap with at least four new characters to come.

Besides the base game, there is also a paid Expansion Pass coming on December 5. A Rift In Time will feature new royal tools, characters, biomes, and a brand new storyline. It promises to bring a lot of game-changing features that you can take back to the OG Valley.

All in all, Disney Dreamlight Valley is off to have an explosive full release packed with familiar and new content. I better start saving up on Dreamlight to unlock all the new realms and meet all my new best friends. And Gaston. I guess he’ll be there, too.