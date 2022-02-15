Is Disney Speedstorm coming to mobile devices?

Disney and Disney Speedstorm developer Gameloft are synonymous with mobile game releases. Therefore, it would be odd if Disney Speedstorm wouldn’t make it to mobile devices. Here is what we know so far.

Announced during February 2022 Nintendo Direct, Disney Speedstorm is a Mario-Kart-like experience that features the worlds and characters of Disney and Pixar. Unfortunately for those who exclusively game on iOS and Android systems, Disney Speedstorm will not be making its way to mobile devices. At the time of writing, Disney Speedstorm is only coming to “PC and consoles.”

Image via Gameloft SE

“To work on a dream project like Disney Speedstorm, we are driven to create a game that feels like home for Disney and Pixar fans but is also unique to the arcade-racing genre, said Alexandru Adam, VP & Studio Manager, Gameloft Barcelona. “The gameplay mechanics, the racer abilities, and the location design were all tailored to serve our vision of a fast and gripping competitive experience.”

“Competitive experience” is a term that isn’t commonly used in the mobile gaming market. Sure, there are games like Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, but other than a few select titles, PC and consoles are where competitive players usually spend their time. Keyboards and controllers are typically a better form of control over touch.

Disney Speedstorm, despite its lack of a mobile launch so far, seems incredibly fun. There is crossplay, so all of your friends can jump into a race, no matter their system. Also, characters like Mickey, Sully, and The Beast are playable in Disney Speedstorm, with more likely on the way.

As Disney Speedstorm is free-to-play, we could see the kart racer making its way to mobile systems later, but Disney or Gameloft has announced nothing as of yet. We’ll see how it goes and update this article if we hear more.