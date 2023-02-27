Is Gholdengo good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Gholdengo has arrived to Pokémon Go, and if you add this Pokémon to your team, there are a few things to consider before you find the best way to fit it into your roster. You’ll want to consider Gholdengo’s moveset, what it will be weak against, and its overall stats to blend with the other Pokémon on your team. Plus, a bigger question you might be asking is if Gholdengo is good and if it’s worth your time. Here’s what you need to know about if Gholdengo is good and how you can best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Gholdengo in Pokémon Go

Gholdengo is a Steel and Ghost-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks but resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. With Gholdengo being a Steel-type, it can be difficult to take down, but because it’s a Ghost-type, it’ll be easier to hit using Dark and Ghost-type moves during a battle. You’ll want someone on your team that can counter these attacks, such as Gyarados, Groudon, Yveltal, Lugia, Mamoswine, Zarude, Dialga, or even Zacian.

Related: How to make Gold PokéStops in Pokémon Go

If you have Gholdengo reach max level in Pokémon Go, it can have an attack of 224, a defense of 172, and a stamina of 182. It has much higher attack than it does defensive stat, but with Gholdengo being Steel-type, it’ll be resistant to a majority of attacks unless your opponent can anticipate this Pokémon and has enough attacks to take advantage of it being a Steel or Ghost-type.

Most of Gholdengo’s attacks will be Ghost-type, with a powerful, fast move, Hex, and a preferred charged attack of Shadow Ball. If you give Gholdengo two charged attacks, we recommend making them Shadow Ball and Focus Blast, the latter of which is a FIghting-type move. Unfortunately, Gholdengo does not have a Steel-type move, but this might change in the future.

Is Gholdengo good in Pokémon Go?

Taking all of this into account, Gholdengo is a good Pokémon to have on your team. It’s not as powerful as it could be from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, given its limited moveset, but the choices Niantic has made for Gholdengo are solid, making it a stand-out choice. We highly recommend using it on your Master League as it likely won’t have the best use in the Ultra or Great Leagues.

The problem with Gholdengo is trying to get enough Gimmighoul Coins to evolve your Gimmighoul into one. You can only find a Ghimmighoul using a Coin Bag and then placing a Golden Lure on a PokéStop. Both items will appear if you send a Postcard from your Pokémon Go account to your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game through your Nintendo Switch.