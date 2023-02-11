Is Hogwarts Legacy better on PS5 or PC? Compared

The biggest decision a gamer that owns multiple platforms faces is deciding where to play the next big game on. If you are undecided on whether to purchase Hogwarts Legacy for PC or PS5, then hopefully this comparison in this guide will help you choose.

Related: How to preload Hogwarts Legacy on PC and Steam

Is Hogwarts Legacy better on PC?

The Denuvo in this game is up to its usual antics, which can affect those trying to play Hogwarts Legacy on PC. It has caused gameplay for many PC players to have reduced quality … which is definitely something a gamer and Harry Potter fan doesn’t want to see when revisiting their favorite childhood world. So far Avalanche Software and the publisher WB Games haven’t mentioned anything about a patch update yet, so there’s no telling when this problem will be resolved. This problem does apply to both the Steam version and also the Epic Games Store version as well.

In the meantime, if you do choose to get it on PC, take a look at the best PC settings for Hogwarts Legacy, they will help you get it running smoothly.

Related: How to fix screen tearing in Hogwarts Legacy

PlayStation Hogwart Legacy buyers get exclusive goods

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop has an included side quest that gives you a haunted shop in the village of Hogsmeade, which is exclusive to the PS5 version of the game. You can also look consider that your PS5 is more comfortable to play, such as in bed with your big screen TV and not in front of your gaming PC setup all the time, but that’s a matter of personal setup and preference.

You can purchase Hogwarts Legacy for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC from Steam or the Epic Games Store.