Is Hogwarts Legacy canon to the Harry Potter series?

Hogwarts Legacy lets players can embark on a magical journey across Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and their surrounding areas and make a name for themselves. The game’s world is filled with lore that players can surely find interesting and intriguing to learn. But, there is one lore-related matter that players especially, Harry Potter fans might get confused about. They hey might be wondering whether the Hogwarts Legacy is connected to the Harry Potter series, which is canon. So, let’s find out whether Hogwarts Legacy is connected to the Harry Potter series, or not.

Is Hogwarts Legacy connected to the Harry Potter series?

It is unclear whether Hogwarts Legacy is canon to the Harry Potter series. According to the game’s developers, Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is not a direct adaptation of the Harry Potter books and films. But, they have said that the game is based on the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling which does involve the Harry Potter series. Additionally, various characters that appear in the books and films also make their appearance in Hogwarts Legacy as well as ancestors’ of some.

It also is worth mentioning that J.K Rowling has not been involved in the creation of the Hogwarts Legacy, including its writing. The story players get to experience in Hogwarts Legacy is original and the timeline is also not the same as the books and films. Though the developers have consulted with Rowling’s team to make sure every aspect of the game is true to the lore and to make sure fans get the best experience. As such, it is hard to tell whether the game is canon, or not. Avalanche Software also hasn’t addressed the game’s canonicity to the book and film series directly.