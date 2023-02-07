When does Hogwarts Legacy take place? Hogwarts timeline placement

Hogwarts Legacy works to expand on the Wizarding World with new characters, events, and plotlines that merely exist in the same location as the stories told before. While all of this is happening at Hogwarts, this is not happening alongside the Harry Potter or Fantastic Beasts storylines. Instead, this can act as sort of a prequel to those adventures. Here is when Hogwarts Legacy takes place.

What time period is Hogwarts Legacy in the Harry Potter timeline?

Hogwarts Legacy’s story takes place way before the events of Harry Potter. It happens in the late 1800s, 1890 to be exact, a couple of years before Dumbledore ever stepped into Hogwarts for the first time as a student, not even Headmaster. This is about a whole 100 years before Harry Potter’s journey began in the books and over 30 years before Voldemort, originally Tom Riddle, would be born. This is also decades before the events of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

With Hogwarts Legacy taking place so long before many other stories in this world, there is a lot of freedom and creativity for the development team to work into the story here. For starters, no one has heard of a student starting at Hogwarts in the fifth year, and one of the biggest threats in the world is a goblin named Ranrok. These are new story beats that we have never heard of before, but Hogwarts has been around for so long that there is a lot of room for unique stories to take place.

With Hogwarts Legacy set in the 1800s, there are going to be a lot of things that run differently from how you know. The school has a different headmaster, and all of the teachers will be unrecognizable to you.