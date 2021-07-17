Is Mule Kick good in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Mule Kick has been a staple in Call of Duty Zombies history for a long time, making its debut on Moon in Call of Duty: Black Ops. Since then, it has always been a simple perk that allowed you to hold a third weapon when you bought it. This would cause problems now and then due to possibly losing a gun you have upgraded when you go down and lose the perk. With this in mind, is Mule Kick any good in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Mule Kick in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies still gives you the main benefit of holding a third weapon when you get it in a game. However, perks can be permanently upgraded by earning Raw, Refined, and Flawless Aetherium Crystals. These are the bonuses you get for leveling up your Mule Kick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level 1- get double equipment from crafted items, if able to (all Tactical equipment except the Kazimir Grenade and all Lethals)

Level 2- all enemies have a tiny chance of dropping ammo when killed

Level 3- weapons that are not being held will slowly reload if applicable

Level 4- 25% chance to keep any throwable equipment (except Tomahawks) when used

Level 5- if you lose Mule Kick, repurchasing the perk will give you back the weapon you lose with it

So do these upgrades make Mule Kick a worthwhile perk to purchase? In our opinion, not really, especially if you have not yet upgraded the perk to its fifth level. Running down the list, double equipment from crafted items is nice, but you will run across plenty of this stuff from zombies dropping it.

The chance for everything to drop ammo sounds nice, but in Black Ops Cold War, ammo is not nearly as much of a problem as it has been in the past. You are likely to come across ammo from zombies as the rounds go by anyway.

The stowed weapons refilling themselves is almost entirely useless. Unless you are using an LMG, reloading a gun is much faster.

The chance to keep equipment you throw out again is nice, but most of the time you will find this stuff on the ground plenty of times unless it’s a Kazimir Grenade or Monkey Bomb. In that case, you are likely to lose it anyway.

And finally, getting the same weapon back you lose when you lose Mule Kick is nice but is only a problem brought about by having Mule Kick in the first place.

Overall, the average Zombie player will not get a lot of use out of Mule Kick compared to all the other perks. If you like having a third weapon, go for it, but this may be a perk best to get from Trials or other free methods.