Marvel Rivals Character Tier List: Best Heroes Ranked

Marvel Rivals is an upcoming hero-based shooter akin to Overwatch featuring a big 21 character roster of Heroes from the Marvel Universe. The game is currently undergoing a Closed-Beta Test (CBT) letting players test out the game for a limited time before its eventual release somewhere in 2025. We also had a chance to play the game and try every character it had to offer. So, here’s our Marvel Rivals tier list ranking all the best characters in the game according to their effectiveness in battle.

Ranking Best Characters in Marvel Rivals Tier List

Tier Characters S-Tier Scarlet Witch, Hela, Doctor Strange, Luna Snow, Adam Warlock A-Tier The Punisher, Loki, Rocket Racoon, Venom, Star-Lord, Groot, Jeff the Landshark B-Tier Spider-Man, Magneto, Mantis, Magik, Thor C-Tier Bruce Banner/Hulk, Storm, Peni Parker, Iron Man D-Tier Black Panther, Namor

Marvel Rivals features a diverse set of characters, each having a unique set of abilities based on their role. Speaking of roles, all characters in Marvel Rivals are classified into three specific roles: Duelist, Strategist, and Vanguard.

Duelist : This is a DPS class of heroes who are mostly responsible for outputting the maximum amount of damage with their abilities. They generally have less of a health pool but pair well with Vanguards on a team.

: This is a who are mostly responsible for outputting the maximum amount of damage with their abilities. They generally have less of a health pool but pair well with Vanguards on a team. Strategist : This is the support class of heroes meant to provide healing or other buffs to teammates. However, they’re not really effective on their own.

: This is the meant to provide healing or other buffs to teammates. However, they’re not really effective on their own. Vanguard: Heros classified as Vanguards are tanks having larger health pools and a bulky stature that can soak up damage and have at least one damage-mitigating ability.

In addition to their roles, characters in Marvel Rivals also have a difficulty rating associated to them. This indicates how tough a character is to play and master in the long-run.

Overview of the Best Characters in Marvel Rivals

Now we’ll be checking out all the best characters in the game individually and finding out what makes them rank higher or lower in our Marvel Rivals tier list.

Scarlet Witch

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

As a Duelist, Scarlet Witch excels in outputting damage with her magic attacks as well as her abilities as a sorceress to get in and out of fights. She has a range of abilities that work great in close to mid-range. However, it’s great to stick with teammates due to her squishy health bar. She’s one of the easiest characters to play in the game with a difficulty scale of 1/5.

Scarlet Witch Abilities

Chaos Control : She can shoot enemies with her high rate-of-fire magic bullets that deal damage while restoring Chaos Energy.

: She can shoot enemies with her high rate-of-fire magic bullets that deal damage while restoring Chaos Energy. Chthonian Burst : Accumulated Chaos Energy can be shot at enemies as explosive magic missiles.

: Accumulated Chaos Energy can be shot at enemies as explosive magic missiles. Mystic Projection : Transforms the Scarlet Witch into a state of free flight.

: Transforms the Scarlet Witch into a state of free flight. Dark Seal : Create a forcefield around targeted enemies and stun them continuously.

: Create a forcefield around targeted enemies and stun them continuously. Telekinesis : Allows Scarlet Witch to descend slowly while in the air.

: Allows Scarlet Witch to descend slowly while in the air. Reality Erasure: Ultimate attack that unleashes a magic blast critically damaging enemies all around Scarlet Witch.

Hela

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Hela is a mid to long-range Duelist who can severely damage enemies while maintaining a safe distance. Her attacks have a moderate AOE effect which can help while engaging a group of enemies. However, since her attacks require careful precision, We would rate her 3/5 on a difficulty scale.

Hela Abilities

Nightsword Thorn : Primary attack that enables Hela to shoot precise long-range projectiles from her hands.

: Primary attack that enables Hela to shoot precise long-range projectiles from her hands. Astral Flock : Instantly transforms her into a flock of Hel crows to quickly fly in the direction you’re looking

: Instantly transforms her into a flock of Hel crows to quickly fly in the direction you’re looking Soul Drainer : An explosive Hel Sphere shot towards a group of enemies that stuns them.

: An explosive Hel Sphere shot towards a group of enemies that stuns them. Piercing Night : Instantly shoots multiple Nightsword thorns toward an enemy that detonates after a short delay.

: Instantly shoots multiple Nightsword thorns toward an enemy that detonates after a short delay. Nastrond Crowstorm : A passive ability that generates a Nastrond Crow from an enemy taken down by Hela. The crow explodes, damaging enemies nearby.

: A passive ability that generates a Nastrond Crow from an enemy taken down by Hela. The crow explodes, damaging enemies nearby. Hel’s Descent : Allows Hela to control her descent when falling.

: Allows Hela to control her descent when falling. Goddess of Death: Ultimate attack which teleports Hela up in the air where she shoots Nastrond Crows with each hand that deals AOE damage

Doctor Strange

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Doctor Strange is one of the best magic-wielding Vanguard heroes in this Marvel Rivals tier list that is most effective at the front lines. He can utilize both mystical powers and dark magic to inflict lethal damage on enemies. However, Doctor Strange is a moderately tough hero to use at a 3/5 difficulty rating.

Doctor Strange Abilities

Daggers of Denak : Shoot Daggers at enemies, damaging them.

: Shoot Daggers at enemies, damaging them. Cloak of Levitation : Allows Doctor Strange to fly for a brief duration.

: Allows Doctor Strange to fly for a brief duration. Maelstrom of Madness : Release a burst of black magic damaging enemies around Doctor Strange.

: Release a burst of black magic damaging enemies around Doctor Strange. Pentagram of Farallah : Open portals at two locations to create a teleportation pathway for yourself and your teammates.

Shield of the Seraphim : Creates a magical shield to block incoming fire in front.

: Creates a magical shield to block incoming fire in front. Price of Magic : It’s a passive that lets Doctor Strange accumulate Dark Magic with his attacks and use abilities that utilize it. Failure to use Dark Magic will put him in a state which prevents him from receiving incoming healing.

: It’s a passive that lets Doctor Strange accumulate Dark Magic with his attacks and use abilities that utilize it. Failure to use Dark Magic will put him in a state which prevents him from receiving incoming healing. Eye of Agamotto: Doctor Strange’s ultimate ability stuns all enemies in his vicinity and separates their souls from body. The souls can be damaged freely. Once the spell wears off, the damage is transferred to physical bodies.

Luna Snow

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

As a Strategist, Luna’s abilities really reflect her K-pop persona with moves that heal enemies out of all injuries quickly. She’s one of the most, if not the most, effective healers in the game, and she’s cool as ice. She can also choose to boost teammates’ damage when required, giving them the necessary push to overpower the enemy team. She’s also got a somewhat forgiving difficulty rating of 2/5.

Luna Snow Abilities

Light & Dark Ice : Burst fires icy projectiles that damage enemies or heal teammates.

: Burst fires icy projectiles that damage enemies or heal teammates. Ice Arts : Shoot ice beams that damage enemies or heal allies while also healing Luna Snow. These beams can also go through enemies and teammates, which can simultaneously damage and heal, respectively.

: Shoot ice beams that damage enemies or heal allies while also healing Luna Snow. These beams can also go through enemies and teammates, which can simultaneously damage and heal, respectively. Share the Stage : Attaches an Idol Aura to a teammate. That teammate will receive heals even if Luna is healing another teammate.

: Attaches an Idol Aura to a teammate. That teammate will receive heals even if Luna is healing another teammate. Absolute Zero : Freeze enemies and restore HP simultaneously.

: Freeze enemies and restore HP simultaneously. Cryo Heart : A passive ability that lets Luna Snow restore health while using Ice Arts or Absolute Zero.

: A passive ability that lets Luna Snow restore health while using Ice Arts or Absolute Zero. Smooth Skate : A passive ability that lets Luna start ice skating after a while when moving forward.

: A passive ability that lets Luna start ice skating after a while when moving forward. Fate of the Both Worlds: Ultimate ability that creates a stage (radius), and Luna dances within it. She can switch between either healing teammates within the stage or buffing their damage.

Adam Warlock

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Adam Warlock is a strategist and a sharpshooter in Marvel Rivals who operates similarly to Mercy in Overwatch. Although he’s got great Quantum magic strikes that deal decent damage to enemies, he shines the most with his unique revival abilities. Not only can he revive back fallen teammates, he can also resurrect himself after dying which kinda steps into the realm of being broken. He’s also little easier to use at 2/5 difficulty scale.

Adam Warlock Abilities

Quantum Magic : Shoots quantum energy at enemies to inflict damage.

: Shoots quantum energy at enemies to inflict damage. Soul Bond : Creates a bond between two teammates so they receive shared healing. Damage taken by one teammate while the bond is active is also split between the two.

: Creates a bond between two teammates so they receive shared healing. Damage taken by one teammate while the bond is active is also split between the two. Avatar Life Stream : Send a healing beam towards teammates and also heal Adam. If no teammate is selected, the beam only heals Adam.

Cosmic Cluster : Charge quantum energy and release it as burst shots against enemies.

: Charge quantum energy and release it as burst shots against enemies. Regenerative Cucoon : A passive ability that activates when Adam’s HP falls to zero. After that, he can freely move around as a soul and revive himself to full health in a chosen area.

: A passive ability that activates when Adam’s HP falls to zero. After that, he can freely move around as a soul and revive himself to full health in a chosen area. Karmic Revival: Adam’s ultimate ability that lets him instantly revive allies with lower health, but they’re invincible for a short duration.

The Punisher

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Punisher is a Duelist who relies on his arsenal of weapons to inflict major damage to enemies. He’s a typical run-and-gun hero in the Marvel Rivals best character tier list, akin to Soldier 76 in Overwatch. The Punisher is not a hero. Enemies can corner easily due to his assault rifle, shotgun and two big Gatling guns. He’s also one of the easier heroes to use at a difficulty rating of 1/5.

The Punisher Abilities

Adjudication : Shoot at enemies with the assault rifle.

: Shoot at enemies with the assault rifle. Deliverance : Shoot at enemies with a high-damage shotgun.

: Shoot at enemies with a high-damage shotgun. Vantage Connection : Launches a hook between two points to let The Punisher rapidly travel through the other side.

: Launches a hook between two points to let The Punisher rapidly travel through the other side. Culling Turret : Deploys a turret that the Punisher mounts to shoot at enemies and deal massive damage.

: Deploys a turret that the Punisher mounts to shoot at enemies and deal massive damage. Scourge Grenade : Throws a smoke grenade to damage and break the enemy’s line of sight.

: Throws a smoke grenade to damage and break the enemy’s line of sight. Warrior’s Gaze : A passive ability that lets The Punisher see enemies through walls and objects for a short duration.

: A passive ability that lets The Punisher see enemies through walls and objects for a short duration. Final Judgement: The Punisher’s ultimate ability lets him use two Gatling guns and missiles to attack enemies, dealing massive damage.

Loki

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Loki is a trickster god and Strategist who can easily bamboozle enemies with his abilities. His unique gameplay style requires precise timing and opportunities to turn the tide of the battle in your favor. However, at a difficulty rating of 4/5, his learning curve is tough but rewarding nonetheless.

Loki Abilities

Mystical Missle : Shoots missiles at enemies to damage them or toward teammates for healing.

: Shoots missiles at enemies to damage them or toward teammates for healing. Regeneration Domain : Creates a magical field and allies within it that turn incoming damage to teammates into incoming healing.

: Creates a magical field and allies within it that turn incoming damage to teammates into incoming healing. Doppelganger : Creates a replica of Loki that can also cast some of his spells.

: Creates a replica of Loki that can also cast some of his spells. Devious Exchange : Loki can freely swap between replicas created with the Doppelganger ability.

: Loki can freely swap between replicas created with the Doppelganger ability. Backstab : Attack enemies with a dagger. The ability can deal increased damage when attacking an enemy from behind.

: Attack enemies with a dagger. The ability can deal increased damage when attacking an enemy from behind. Deception : Turn invisible and leave behind a replica of Loki. You can freely switch between the replace using the Devious Exchange abilit y.

y. God of Mischief: Loki’s ultimate ability that lets him transform into a targeted teammate or an enemy and use all their abilities.

Rocket Raccoon

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Rocket Raccoon is a great Strategist whose small size plays in his favor as it makes him difficult to target by enemies. Apart from his size, his gun packs a lot of punch against enemies and provides teammates with well-needed healing. He’s also one of the easiest heroes to use at a 1/5 difficulty rating in this Marvel Rivals tier list featuring the best heroes.

Rocket Raccoon Abilities

Bombard Mode : Shoots energy projectiles that damage enemies.

: Shoots energy projectiles that damage enemies. Repair Mode : Fires bouncing spheres that heal teammates on impact.

: Fires bouncing spheres that heal teammates on impact. Battle Rebirth Beacon : Deploys a beacon that can revive teammates and also restore armor packs and rocket jet packs.

: Deploys a beacon that can revive teammates and also restore armor packs and rocket jet packs. Wild Crawl : A passive ability that lets Rocket run on walls.

: A passive ability that lets Rocket run on walls. Flying Ace : Allows rocket to fall down slowly.

: Allows rocket to fall down slowly. Jetpack Dash : Rocket boosts forward with jetpacks.

: Rocket boosts forward with jetpacks. Cosmic Yarn Amplifier: Rocket’s ultimate ability lets him deploy an amplifier that boosts the damage of all teammates.

Venom

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Venom is a big hulking mass of Symbiotes, classifying him as a Vanguard. He is one of the most tanky heroes in the game, featuring a big health pool and the ability to generate bonus health on top of that. The resilience to damage and also de-buffing abilities make venom effective on the frontlines. However, he’s had a steep learning curve with a difficulty rating of 3/5.

Venom Abilities

Dark Predation : Attack enemies with symbiote tentacles.

: Attack enemies with symbiote tentacles. Symbiotic Resilience : Venom recieves bonus health on damage. The lower Venom’s health gets, the more bonus health is granted.

: Venom recieves bonus health on damage. The lower Venom’s health gets, the more bonus health is granted. Frenzied Arrival : Venom can do a ground slam in mid-air, damaging and knocking back all enemies caught in its v icinity.

icinity. Cellular Corrosion : Venom uses its tentacles to slow down enemies and starts damaging them if they don’t free themselves in time.

: Venom uses its tentacles to slow down enemies and starts damaging them if they don’t free themselves in time. Alien Biology : A passive ability that lets Venom crawl and sprint on walls.

: A passive ability that lets Venom crawl and sprint on walls. Venom Swing : Allows Venom to perform a singular web swing in the chosen direction.

: Allows Venom to perform a singular web swing in the chosen direction. Feast of the Abyss: Venom’s ultimate ability that turns it into a pile of goo that needs to be steered towards enemies. On the second activation, it devours enemies and receives bonus health.

Star-Lord

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Star-Lord is an amazing Duelist who can damage enemies while hovering around with his jet propulsion boots. One of the major highlights of Star-Lord is his ultimate ability, which is basically aim-bot and continuously shooting enemies while on the move and dodging enemies. His difficulty rating is also quite low at 2/5, which makes it a bit easier for him to learn.

Star-Lord Abilities

Element Guns : Fire elemental bullets at enemies with dual primary weapons.

: Fire elemental bullets at enemies with dual primary weapons. Blaster Barrage : Starts rapidly firing in all directions, hitting enemies in close vicinity.

: Starts rapidly firing in all directions, hitting enemies in close vicinity. Stellar Shift : Perform dodge in the chosen direction, which also reloads the guns.

: Perform dodge in the chosen direction, which also reloads the guns. Rocket Propulsion : Activates Star-Lords rocket boosts, allowing him to fly for a short duration.

: Activates Star-Lords rocket boosts, allowing him to fly for a short duration. Galactic Legend: Star-Lord’s ultimate ability that allows him to fly and rapidly fire at targeted enemies, switching between them in quick succession.

Groot

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Groot is one of the easier Vanguards to master. He protects his teammates while also dealing decent damage to enemies. His abilities can summon Thornslash walls to protect teammates from enemies and block pathways. His walls can also come to life and attack the enemies nearby who are attacked by Groot or his allies. At a difficulty rating of 1/5, you won’t have any trouble mastering his abilities.

Groot Abilities

Vine Strike : Attacks enemies with its vines.

: Attacks enemies with its vines. Thornlast Wall : Groot creates a wall of thorns at a desired location. It awakens and starts damaging enemies who are targeted by Groot or other teammates.

: Groot creates a wall of thorns at a desired location. It awakens and starts damaging enemies who are targeted by Groot or other teammates. Ironwood Wall : Create a larger wall of thorns that grants Groot bonus health when teammates take damage.

: Create a larger wall of thorns that grants Groot bonus health when teammates take damage. Spore Bomb : Throws a spore bomb at enemies that splits apart into smaller explosive spores damaging enemies caught in them.

: Throws a spore bomb at enemies that splits apart into smaller explosive spores damaging enemies caught in them. Flora Colossus : Groot’s passive ability lets his created thorn walls come to life and attack enemies.

: Groot’s passive ability lets his created thorn walls come to life and attack enemies. Strangling Prison: Groot’s ultimate ability that lets him trap multiple enemies in his vines and inflict damage over time.

Jeff the Landshark

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Jeff is the most adorable Strategist on this Marvel Rivals tier list, ranking all the best characters. He’s a recent addition to the closed-beta test. His abilities use the element of water to damage enemies and heal teammates by sending out bubbles. Jeff’s ultimate ability is unique, as he can chuck enemies off the map’s boundaries with ease. His difficulty rating is 2/5 making him relatively easier to learn.

Jeff the Shark Abilities

Joyful Splash : Send out a healing splash toward teammates.

: Send out a healing splash toward teammates. Aqua Burst : Shoots high-speed water spheres at enemies that burst on impact, damaging them.

: Shoots high-speed water spheres at enemies that burst on impact, damaging them. Healing Bubble : Creates bubbles on the ground that teammates can touch to receive heals.

: Creates bubbles on the ground that teammates can touch to receive heals. Obvious Cuteness : Reduces Jeff’s damage against critical strikes.

: Reduces Jeff’s damage against critical strikes. Hide and Seek : A passive ability that lets Jeff dive into the ground and swim around the ground and walls with increased movement speed.

It’s Jeff: An ultimate ability which lets Jeff swallow up enemies and teammates and activates Hide and Seek for a short duration before spitting up the swallowed heroes.

Spider-Man

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Spider-Man is one of the hardest Duelists to master in this Marvel Rivals best character tier list. He’s a squishy character due to a low health pool, but his abilities make up for it. His Spider-Sense might be the most useful ability as it warns him when enemies are near, even if they’re not visible. He’s also got web-swings and crawling abilities but can also unleash devastating web-clusters at enemies. His difficulty rating is 5/5.

Spider-Man Abilities

Spider-Power : Attack enemies with fists. The attack deals extra damage to enemies with a Spider-Tracer.

: Attack enemies with fists. The attack deals extra damage to enemies with a Spider-Tracer. Get Over Here! : Shoots webbing that pulls enemies close. If enemies have a Spider-Tracer attached, Spider-Man will pull himself towards the enemy instead.

: Shoots webbing that pulls enemies close. If enemies have a Spider-Tracer attached, Spider-Man will pull himself towards the enemy instead. Amazing Combo : Performs an uppercut strike, launching multiple enemies in the air. Enemies with Spider-Tracer will take extra damage.

: Performs an uppercut strike, launching multiple enemies in the air. Enemies with Spider-Tracer will take extra damage. Thwip and Flip : Allows Spider-Man to perform a double jump.

: Allows Spider-Man to perform a double jump. Web-Cluster : Fires a cluster of web towards enemies, which also attaches them with a Spider-Tracer.

: Fires a cluster of web towards enemies, which also attaches them with a Spider-Tracer. Spider-Sense : A passive ability that lets Spider-Man know when enemies are close.

: A passive ability that lets Spider-Man know when enemies are close. Wall Crawl : Spider-Man’s passive ability that allows him to crawl and run on walls.

: Spider-Man’s passive ability that allows him to crawl and run on walls. Web Swing : Allows Spider-Man to perform a single web swing.

: Allows Spider-Man to perform a single web swing. Spectacular Spin: Spider-Man’s ultimate ability, which lets him unleash Web-Clusters in all directions that damage and stun enemies.

Magneto

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Magneto is a relatively easy Vanguard character to master, with abilities that aren’t that flashy but effective in battle nonetheless. He can guard his teammates with a magnetic shield in front but also dish out damage by using his Mag Cannon and hurling giant Metal Meteors at enemies. Magneto’s difficulty rating is 2/5.

Magneto Abilities

Iron Volley : Shoot magnetic orbs at enemies.

: Shoot magnetic orbs at enemies. Metallic Curtain : Form a magnetic barrier in front that blocks all incoming projectiles.

: Form a magnetic barrier in front that blocks all incoming projectiles. Metal Bulwark : Creates a magnetic shield around a targeted teammate. Damage soaked up by the shields will generate rings on Magneto’s back.

: Creates a magnetic shield around a targeted teammate. Damage soaked up by the shields will generate rings on Magneto’s back. Mag-Cannon : Magneto converts the accumulated rings on his back into projectiles that damage and knock back enemies (on full stacks of rings).

Magnetic Descent : Magneto’s passive ability that lets him utilize magnetism to fall slower.

: Magneto’s passive ability that lets him utilize magnetism to fall slower. Meteor M: Ultimate attack which lets Magneto form a big meteor from matter and send it hurling down, damaging all enemies in its impact radius.

Mantis

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Mantis is one of the easier Strategists healers to learn in this Marvel Rivals tier list featuring all the best characters. She has a number of abilities that heal and buff teammates and herself. She can be a vital hero if paired with a DPS-heavy group, as she can significantly boost damage output while focusing on heals as well. Her difficulty rating is 1/5.

Mantis Abilities

Life Energy Blast : Shoot energy thorns at enemies, which regains one Life Orb on a critical hit.

: Shoot energy thorns at enemies, which regains one Life Orb on a critical hit. Spore Slumber : Throws a spore that sedates the targeted enemy.

: Throws a spore that sedates the targeted enemy. Allied Inspiration : Consume a Life Orbs to grant increased damage buff to teammates.

: Consume a Life Orbs to grant increased damage buff to teammates. Natural Anger : Mantis will grant herself a damage boost after consuming Life Orbs.

Healing Flower : Grants allies healing over time after consuming Life Orbs.

: Grants allies healing over time after consuming Life Orbs. Nature’s Favor : A passive ability that increases Mantis’ movement speed when not injured and healing over time when she consumes Life Orbs.

: A passive ability that increases Mantis’ movement speed when not injured and healing over time when she consumes Life Orbs. Soul Resurgence: Starts levitating while significantly boosting movement speed and granting healing over time to teammates around her.

Magik

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Magik is a powerful mutant Duelist who can tap into her demonic form and wreak havoc on the battlefield. Her abilities are quite effective in standard form, but her Darkchild form increases her damage significantly and adds additional effects to all abilities. Her demon-summoning abilities will also provide well-needed assistance when facing multiple enemies. She’s a moderately difficult character to learn at a difficulty rating of 3/5.

Magik Abilities

Soulsword : Slash enemies with the Soulsword.

: Slash enemies with the Soulsword. Stepping Discs : Teleport a short distance in the chosen direction through a Stepping Disc.

: Teleport a short distance in the chosen direction through a Stepping Disc. Umbral Incursion : Quickly dash forward and hit an enemy with the Soulsword, damaging them and launching them in the air.

: Quickly dash forward and hit an enemy with the Soulsword, damaging them and launching them in the air. Eldritch Whirl : Teleports forward through a Stepping Disc and spins sword, damaging enemies around Magik.

: Teleports forward through a Stepping Disc and spins sword, damaging enemies around Magik. Magik Slash : Send out air slashes with Soulsword hurling toward enemies.

: Send out air slashes with Soulsword hurling toward enemies. Demon’s Rage : Summon a demon minion from the Limbo through the Stepping Disc to attack nearby enemies.

: Summon a demon minion from the Limbo through the Stepping Disc to attack nearby enemies. Limbo’s Might : A passive ability that converts the damage inflicted on enemies into Magik’s bonus health.

: A passive ability that converts the damage inflicted on enemies into Magik’s bonus health. Darkchild: Ultimate ability that transforms Magik into her demonic form called Darkchild. The transformation adds additional effects like damage over time and buffs all her abilities.

Thor

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Thor is one of the newer Vanguards added to the game, so we’ve ranked him into Marvel Rivals best character tier list. Thor’s abilities are pretty much what you expect. He can use Mjolnir to hammer down enemies while using his Thorforce to use special abilities that increase his damage. Thor’s ultimate is also quite powerful, having a wide area of effect. His difficulty rating is 2/5.

Thor Abilities

Mjolnir Bash : Hit enemies with the Mjolnir hammer and send out lightning arc waves when Thor is awakened.

Storm Surge : Thor spins Mjolnir and dashes forward, damaging and knocking back enemies. The more you charge the attack, the further Thor will dash.

: Thor spins Mjolnir and dashes forward, damaging and knocking back enemies. The more you charge the attack, the further Thor will dash. Lightning Realm : Summon lightning, which will restore the amount of Thorforce depending on the number of enemies within the ability’s radius.

: Summon lightning, which will restore the amount of Thorforce depending on the number of enemies within the ability’s radius. Awakening Rune : Thor will consume Thorforce and start to levitate, granting bonus health and replacing primary hammer bash with short-range lightning strikes.

: Thor will consume Thorforce and start to levitate, granting bonus health and replacing primary hammer bash with short-range lightning strikes. Hammer Throw : Throws Mjolnir forward which returns after an impact damaging an enemy.

: Throws Mjolnir forward which returns after an impact damaging an enemy. Thorforce : Thor’s passive ability lets him gain Thorforce on every attack after using any ability.

: Thor’s passive ability lets him gain Thorforce on every attack after using any ability. God of Thunder: Thor’s ultimate ability allows him to soar in the sky and shoot down with his hammer into a ground slam, damaging all enemies in the vicinity.

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Hulk is one of the tankiest and most powerful Vanguards in Marvel Rivals. Hulk can dish out devastating damage in both his forms as Hero Hulk and Monster Hulk. However, one of the most unique abilities is returning to Bruce Banner form with a Gamma Ray pistol when Hulk’s HP reaches zero. His difficulty curve on the harder side rated at a 4/5.

Bruce Banner/Hulk Abilities

(Bruce) Gamma Ray Gun : Bruce shoots enemies with his Gamma Ray Gun.

: Bruce shoots enemies with his Gamma Ray Gun. (Bruce) Gamma Grenade : Throws a Gamma Grenade that damages and knocks enemies in the air.

: Throws a Gamma Grenade that damages and knocks enemies in the air. (Bruce) Puny Banner : Bruce Banner transforms into his Hero Hulk form.

: Bruce Banner transforms into his Hero Hulk form. (Hero Hulk) Heavy Blow : Damages enemies by punching them.

: Damages enemies by punching them. (Hero Hulk) Indestructible Guard : Hulk generates gamma shields for himself and nearby teammates. The damage taken is converted into energy for Hulk Smash.

: Hulk generates gamma shields for himself and nearby teammates. The damage taken is converted into energy for Hulk Smash. (Hero Hulk) Radioactive Lockdown : Immobilizes enemies by shooting them with gamma energy.

: Immobilizes enemies by shooting them with gamma energy. (Hero Hulk) Incredible Leap : Hulk leaps forward to the marked area and can knock flying enemies to the ground.

: Hulk leaps forward to the marked area and can knock flying enemies to the ground. (Hero Hulk) Gamma Burst : Hulk claps his hands and sends a shockwave of gamma-ray burst to severely damage enemies.

: Hulk claps his hands and sends a shockwave of gamma-ray burst to severely damage enemies. (Hero Hulk) Hulk Smash! : Ultimate ability that lets Hulk go into his berserk monster form after releasing stored gamma energy. Monster Hulk transformation increases damage from all attacks and adds additional effects to all abilities.

: Ultimate ability that lets Hulk go into his berserk monster form after releasing stored gamma energy. Monster Hulk transformation increases damage from all attacks and adds additional effects to all abilities. (Monster Hulk) World Breaker: Grabs the enemy in front and smashes them on the ground multiple times.

Storm

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Storm is a powerful lightning-wielding Duelist who deals a lot of damage to enemies while having an omnidirectional hovering ability in the air. On her own, her gusts of winds do a decent amount of damage. But Storm shines when she can change the weather around her and use its effects to boost teammates’ damage or movement buffs. Despite having a difficulty rating of 3/5, she’s actually not that hard to learn.

Storm Abilities

Wind Blade : Launch gusts of winds damaging enemies in front.

: Launch gusts of winds damaging enemies in front. Bolt Rush : Shoots a lightning bolt at enemies.

Weather Control : Changes the weather to grant various buffs to teammates. Switching to Tornade will grant increased movement speed and Thunder will grant a damage boost.

: Changes the weather to grant various buffs to teammates. Switching to Tornade will grant increased movement speed and Thunder will grant a damage boost. Goddess Boost : Channels the power of the weather to buff Storm. Tornadoes will increase her movement speed, and thunder will give her a damage boost, creating lightning to damage enemies.

: Channels the power of the weather to buff Storm. Tornadoes will increase her movement speed, and thunder will give her a damage boost, creating lightning to damage enemies. Omega Hurricane: Storm’s ultimate ability transforms her into a hurricane and pulls in enemies while severely damaging them.

Peni Parker

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Peni Parker and her SP//dr armor suit operate as a single unit and excel at being a Vanguard with her abilities to trap enemies. She can disable, stun and even keep enemies trapped in one place. You’ll need to learn the lay of the map before fully utilizing Peni Parker’s abilities. But once you do, you’ll be an invaluable member of your team. She’s also a moderately harder hero to learn at a difficulty rating of 3/5.

Peni Parker Abilities

Cyber-Web Cluster : Shoot a Cyber-Web Cluster at enemies.

: Shoot a Cyber-Web Cluster at enemies. Bionic Spider-Nest : Create a Spider-Nest in a designated area which gradually starts sending out Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs.

: Create a Spider-Nest in a designated area which gradually starts sending out Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs. Arachno-Mine : A mine that can be concealed in a Cyber-Web and damage enemies when they come into contact.

: A mine that can be concealed in a Cyber-Web and damage enemies when they come into contact. Cyber-Bond : Shoots webbing that connects to a targeted area or a Cyber-Web. If stretched, Peni will be pulled towards the connected object.

: Shoots webbing that connects to a targeted area or a Cyber-Web. If stretched, Peni will be pulled towards the connected object. Wall Crawl : Allows Peni to climb or run up walls.

: Allows Peni to climb or run up walls. Cyber-Web Snare : Immobilize enemies by hitting them with futuristic webbing. It additionally creates a Cyber-Web on impact.

: Immobilize enemies by hitting them with futuristic webbing. It additionally creates a Cyber-Web on impact. Spider-Sweeper: Peni Parker’s ultimate ability enhances the SP//dr suit, knocking back enemies, damaging them with Spider-Arms on the back, and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs in quick succession.

Iron Man

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Iron Man is a good Duelist with awesome abilities, but he is quite slow in execution and can become prey to faster Duelists on the enemy team. Although he’s an iconic character in the Marvel universe, his Marvel Rivals counterpart falls short of being as effective of a hero as his higher-tier peers. He’s got a difficulty rating of 2/5.

Iron Man Abilities

Repulsor Blast : Shoot enemies with nano pulse cannons.

: Shoot enemies with nano pulse cannons. Unibeam : Fire a blast of Unibeam forward that slowly damages enemies over time.

: Fire a blast of Unibeam forward that slowly damages enemies over time. Armor Overdrive : Puts Iron Man in the Armor Overdrive state that enhances the damage from Repulsor Blast and Unibeam.

: Puts Iron Man in the Armor Overdrive state that enhances the damage from Repulsor Blast and Unibeam. Micro-Missile Barrage : Allows Iron Man to launch missile bombardment when using Armor Overdrive or Hyper-Velocity abilities.

: Allows Iron Man to launch missile bombardment when using Armor Overdrive or Hyper-Velocity abilities. Hyper-Velocity : Activates suit rocket propulsion systems allowing Iron Man to fly swiftly in the chosen direction.

: Activates suit rocket propulsion systems allowing Iron Man to fly swiftly in the chosen direction. Invincible Pulse Cannon: Ultimate ability that lets Iron Man unleash a devastating Pulse Blast at the ground, critically damaging all enemies caught in the bl ast.

Black Panther

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Black Panther is a Duelist we were most excited to play, but his abilities and effectiveness in combat brings him in the lower tier of this Marvel Rivals best character tier list. The only way that his attacks do any significant damage is through the Vibranium Mark, which can be placed with a forward lunging ability. He’s also one of the trickest heroes to use in the game with a difficulty rating of 4/5.

Black Panther Abilities

Vibranium Claws : Slice and dice enemies with Black Panther’s Vibranium Claws.

: Slice and dice enemies with Black Panther’s Vibranium Claws. Sprint Rend : Jump forward to deal damage to enemies. If the attacked enemy has a Vibranium Mark, Black Panther will gain bonus health and ability refresh.

: Jump forward to deal damage to enemies. If the attacked enemy has a Vibranium Mark, Black Panther will gain bonus health and ability refresh. Spinning Kick : Send out a flurry of kicks in the chosen direction, which also afflicts enemies with a Vibranium Mark.

: Send out a flurry of kicks in the chosen direction, which also afflicts enemies with a Vibranium Mark. Spear Toss : Hurl a vibranium energy spear towards enemies, which creates a Vibranium Force Field and attaches enemies with a Vibranium Mark in its radius.

: Hurl a vibranium energy spear towards enemies, which creates a Vibranium Force Field and attaches enemies with a Vibranium Mark in its radius. Subtle Step : Allows Black Panther to run up walls.

: Allows Black Panther to run up walls. Bast’s Descent: Black Panther’s ultimate ability that lets him summon a spiritual form of Bast and attack enemies forward. Enemies caught up in the attack receive damage and a Vibranium Mark.

Namor

Source: NetEase Games via Gamepur

Similar to Magik, Namor is a Duelist who also uses summons on the battlefield to take on multiple foes. His ability to conceal himself in an aquatic barrier is useful until you realize you can’t do anything but wait for your teammates to back you up. Namor’s ultimate ability is a little better than doing significant damage to a group of enemies, but everything else is mediocre at best. His difficulty rating is at 2/5.

Namor Abilities

Trident of Neptune : Hurl the Trident toward enemies damaging them and reducing Dominion’s cooldown on impact.

: Hurl the Trident toward enemies damaging them and reducing Dominion’s cooldown on impact. Blessing of the Deep : Namor encloses himself in a watery barrier that disables his movement and any skill usage but also makes him immune to damage.

: Namor encloses himself in a watery barrier that disables his movement and any skill usage but also makes him immune to damage. Aquatic Dominion : Summons a squid Monstro Spawn that automatically attacks enemies.

: Summons a squid Monstro Spawn that automatically attacks enemies. Wrath of the Seven Seas : Hurls a trident at an enemy, which signals Monstro Spawns nearby to send out an enhanced attack toward the enemy.

: Hurls a trident at an enemy, which signals Monstro Spawns nearby to send out an enhanced attack toward the enemy. Horn of Proteus: Namor’s ultimate ability that lets him summon Giganto on top of enemies. Giganto deals a huge amount of damage to all enemies caught under it.

If you’ve made it to the end of this Marvel Rivals tier list ranking all the best characters in the game, you deserve a medal. Anyway, these were all the characters in the latest build of the Closed-Beta Test, and we’ll keep it updated as newer characters are added.

If you’re interested in tier lists, we’ve got a Dungeonborne classes tier list and a Once Human Deviations tier list for you to enjoy.

