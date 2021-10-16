Metroid Dread Elun items walkthrough – 100% completion guide

Elun is a small, but important zone in Metroid Dread. Like the rest of the regions on Planet ZDR, there are some goodies to find inside its halls too. If you want to fully upgrade Samus Aran’s weapons and items, then you’re going to need to find the collectibles here too.

Those include Energy Tanks, Missile Expansions, and a Power Bomb Tank, all of which raise Samus’ ammo count and durability. There are just four total collectibles in Elun, and you can read on to find out where they’re all located.

Missile Tank #1 [+2] | Requirements: Speed Booster

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a set of Speed Booster Blocks in the bottom right room on the map. To break them, sprint into the fan above to charge up speed, then store a Shinespark jump. Quickly go down the path, sliding through the narrow parts, and launch yourself straight up into the left side of the ceiling to reveal the hidden compartment that holds Tank.

Energy Tank | Requirements: Morph Ball, Bombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only Energy Tank in Elun is found in the room immediately west of the Chozo Soldier fight – refer to our boss guide for the best method for taking down that particularly aggressive foe. The easiest way to get the E Tank is to shoot out the Beam Blocks then wall jump up to the alcove. Drop a Bomb in Morph Ball form to break the next block and roll over to the upgrade. With that, you’ve officially earned all the health boosts here.

Power Bomb Tank | Requirements: Morph Ball, Bombs

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found in the elaborate vent system above the room where you fight the Chozo Soldier in Elun. Once you’re up there, roll through and destroy any Bomb Blocks in your way, and the path will wrap around to this upgrade.

Missile Tank #2 [+2] | Requirements: Morph Ball, Bombs, Power Bomb

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Missile Tank is also in the vents. As you move through them in Morph Ball form, bombing your way to the right, you’ll come across a Power Bomb Block. Return once you have that ability to blow open the path forward, then follow this to find the Missile Tank in the vent above.