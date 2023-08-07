Minecraft: How to Tame and Breed Foxes

The fun thing about exploring in Minecraft, outside of trying to avoid the enemy mobs that want to kill you, is seeing all the adorable creatures wandering around in the game. We get to see cows, pigs, sheep, polar bears, and many more cute animals, and we also get to see baby versions of them too. One animal that you’ll want to get familiar with is the adorable and bright-colored foxes. Here is what you need to know about how to tame, breed, and the best places to find a fox in Minecraft.

How to Tame Foxes in Minecraft

Image via Mojang Studios

The first question many might have is, can you tame foxes in Minecraft? A lot like rabbits, wild foxes cannot be tamed in Minecraft. However, if a player breeds two of them and they have a baby, players will be able to tame the baby fox. In order to breed two foxes, players will need to have some Sweet Berries or Glow Berries, these will make foxes follow you and can be used to breed them if fed to two foxes.

Once breeding them, a baby fox will automatically spawn. A fun fact is that when breeding a red and a white fox, it has a 50/50 chance of being either color. Even after the baby fox spawns, it will still try to follow its parents, so the best thing to do would be to use a lead and guide it elsewhere. There are other ways to break the connection between them, like killing the parent foxes or penning them up, but those seem cruel.

When the baby grows up into an adult fox, it will remain loyal only to you. If a player plans to breed more foxes, it is recommended to do it with two already tamed ones so that the babies won’t keep running off after another adult fox. This is how to make your fox a pet in Minecraft.

How to Find Foxes & What to Do With Them

The spawning locations of a wild fox are normally in the Grove, Taiga, Snowy Taiga, Gold Growth Pine Taiga, and also the Old Growth Spruce Taiga biomes in Minecraft. These animals will normally spawn in a group of two or four foxes, and white foxes only spawn in the snowy biome.

Sometimes when a fox spawns, it will spawn with an item in its mouth or will pick up items around it and carry them. This is something that happens from time to time and can’t be controlled. Foxes will flee from wolves, polar bears, and also players unless they sneak up on it or have tamed it. A fun fact is that foxes won’t take any damage or speed reduction like players will when walking through sweet berry bushes, one of its favorite items.

Foxes will, however, attack chickens, rabbits, cod, salmon, tropical fish, and baby turtles if it sees them on the land and not in the water. Foxes won’t attack wolves, not even if the wolf is attacking it. This is something foxes are good at, attacking the creatures listed above while remaining loyal to the player.