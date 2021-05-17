MLB The Show 21: How to complete Diamond Fred McGriff Player Program

To make the task of completing the 2nd Inning Program a bit easier, San Diego Studios released a new Player Program, featuring one of the best first baseman of the 1990’s, “Crime Dog” Fred McGriff. Players who complete the new program will receive 35,000 XP towards the 2nd Inning Program, plus an 88 OVR player item of the Crime Dog. So, how can you complete this program? Let’s go over what you need to do.

In order to complete the Fred McGriff Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like with the Huston Street one that was a part of the 1st Inning Program. In order to get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder (42 Points)

Defeat San Diego in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

McGriff can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you can’t get five extra base hits with first baseman or three home runs with Padres players in online action, there is another path available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the McGriff program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 2nd Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 2nd Inning page on the Programs tab, and then select Collections. Find the McGriff tab, select the card, and then Advance.

The collection must be completed before the 2nd Inning ends on June 4, if you plan on getting the extra 35,000 XP.