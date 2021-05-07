MLB The Show 21 2nd Inning Program – All rewards, conquests, and more
We move to the 2nd Inning.
The 1st Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but that doesn’t the fun stops there. After all, there are nine innings in a baseball game (not counting extra innings, of course). On May 7, Sony San Diego launched the 2nd Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
2nd Inning Rewards
Let’s start off with the rewards for the 2nd Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 2nd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs
|5000
|2
|2nd Inning Silver and Bronze Choice Pack
|10000
|3
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|17500
|4
|Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs
|25000
|5
|Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs
|32500
|6
|Headliners Set 2 Pack
|40000
|7
|Ballplayer Choice Pack
|55000
|8
|MLB The Show 21 Pack
|70000
|9
|2nd Inning Silver and Bronze Choice Pack
|85000
|10
|2nd Inning Gold Choice Pack
|100000
|11
|5 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|115000
|12
|1970 Pirates Alt Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|130000
|13
|Headliners Set 2 Pack
|145000
|14
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|160000
|15
|2nd Inning Diamond Choice Pack
|175000
|16
|Universal Profile Icon
|190000
|17
|Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs
|205000
|18
|Headliners Set 3 Pack
|220000
|19
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|235000
|20
|Diamond Bat Equipment Item
|250000
|21
|5 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|270000
|22
|Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|290000
|23
|Headliners Set 4 Pack
|310000
|24
|1951 Cardinals Road Jersey
|330000
|25
|2nd Inning Boss Choice Pack
|350000
|26
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|380000
|27
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack
|410000
|28
|10 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|440000
|29
|Phillies Alt 2 Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|470000
|30
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|500000
|31
|10 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|530000
|32
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs
|560000
|33
|Space 2 Choice Pack
|590000
|34
|10 MLB The Show 21 Packs
|620000
|35
|Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
|650000
How to earn XP
There are a number of ways to earn XP. Players can just simply the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. In fact, players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.
Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of May 7, three Program Missions can be completed for XP:
- Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
- Score 21 runs with Prospect, Rookie, or Breakout series players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 7,500 XP
- Tally 10 stolen bases with any players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.
Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 1st Inning bosses. And, 25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 2nd Inning Martian Conquest.
2nd Inning Conquest
Here’s a quick look at the 2nd Inning Martian Conquest map:
Eight teams are in this map, and be on the lookout for additional conquests, as well as collections that will drop throughout the program. The 2nd Inning Program is slated to end on June 4.