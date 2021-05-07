MLB The Show 21 2nd Inning Program – All rewards, conquests, and more

The 1st Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but that doesn’t the fun stops there. After all, there are nine innings in a baseball game (not counting extra innings, of course). On May 7, Sony San Diego launched the 2nd Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

2nd Inning Rewards

Let’s start off with the rewards for the 2nd Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 2nd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs 5000 2 2nd Inning Silver and Bronze Choice Pack 10000 3 Ballplayer Choice Pack 17500 4 Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs 25000 5 Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs 32500 6 Headliners Set 2 Pack 40000 7 Ballplayer Choice Pack 55000 8 MLB The Show 21 Pack 70000 9 2nd Inning Silver and Bronze Choice Pack 85000 10 2nd Inning Gold Choice Pack 100000 11 5 MLB The Show 21 Packs 115000 12 1970 Pirates Alt Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 130000 13 Headliners Set 2 Pack 145000 14 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 160000 15 2nd Inning Diamond Choice Pack 175000 16 Universal Profile Icon 190000 17 Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs 205000 18 Headliners Set 3 Pack 220000 19 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 235000 20 Diamond Bat Equipment Item 250000 21 5 MLB The Show 21 Packs 270000 22 Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 290000 23 Headliners Set 4 Pack 310000 24 1951 Cardinals Road Jersey 330000 25 2nd Inning Boss Choice Pack 350000 26 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 380000 27 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack 410000 28 10 MLB The Show 21 Packs 440000 29 Phillies Alt 2 Jersey and 5000 Stubs 470000 30 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 500000 31 10 MLB The Show 21 Packs 530000 32 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs 560000 33 Space 2 Choice Pack 590000 34 10 MLB The Show 21 Packs 620000 35 Diamond Live Series Choice Pack 650000

How to earn XP

There are a number of ways to earn XP. Players can just simply the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. In fact, players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of May 7, three Program Missions can be completed for XP:

Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP

Score 21 runs with Prospect, Rookie, or Breakout series players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 7,500 XP

Tally 10 stolen bases with any players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP

Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.

Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 1st Inning bosses. And, 25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 2nd Inning Martian Conquest.

2nd Inning Conquest

Here’s a quick look at the 2nd Inning Martian Conquest map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eight teams are in this map, and be on the lookout for additional conquests, as well as collections that will drop throughout the program. The 2nd Inning Program is slated to end on June 4.