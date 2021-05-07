MLB The Show 21 2nd Inning Program – All rewards, conquests, and more

We move to the 2nd Inning.

The 1st Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but that doesn’t the fun stops there. After all, there are nine innings in a baseball game (not counting extra innings, of course). On May 7, Sony San Diego launched the 2nd Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you make progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

2nd Inning Rewards

Let’s start off with the rewards for the 2nd Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 2nd Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Stadium Perk and 3000 Stubs5000
22nd Inning Silver and Bronze Choice Pack10000
3Ballplayer Choice Pack17500
4Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs25000
5Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs32500
6Headliners Set 2 Pack40000
7Ballplayer Choice Pack55000
8MLB The Show 21 Pack70000
92nd Inning Silver and Bronze Choice Pack85000
102nd Inning Gold Choice Pack100000
115 MLB The Show 21 Packs115000
121970 Pirates Alt Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs130000
13Headliners Set 2 Pack145000
14Ballin’ is a Habit Pack160000
152nd Inning Diamond Choice Pack175000
16Universal Profile Icon190000
17Diamond Stadium Perk and 5000 Stubs205000
18Headliners Set 3 Pack220000
19Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack235000
20Diamond Bat Equipment Item250000
215 MLB The Show 21 Packs270000
22Legend Icon Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs290000
23Headliners Set 4 Pack310000
241951 Cardinals Road Jersey330000
252nd Inning Boss Choice Pack350000
26Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs380000
27Ballin’ is a Habit Pack410000
2810 MLB The Show 21 Packs440000
29Phillies Alt 2 Jersey and 5000 Stubs470000
30Classic Stadium Choice Pack500000
3110 MLB The Show 21 Packs530000
32Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack and 5000 Stubs560000
33Space 2 Choice Pack590000
3410 MLB The Show 21 Packs620000
35Diamond Live Series Choice Pack650000

How to earn XP

There are a number of ways to earn XP. Players can just simply the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game. This includes Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. In fact, players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 1,000-4,000 XP) per game just by taking a few swings at the plate, or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions. As of May 7, three Program Missions can be completed for XP:

  • Win 10 games in competitive online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP
  • Score 21 runs with Prospect, Rookie, or Breakout series players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 7,500 XP
  • Tally 10 stolen bases with any players in online modes (Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events) – 5,000 XP

Other missions may be added in the near future, so be on the lookout for those.

Also, MLB The Show 21 players can earn 50,000 XP by completing a collection featuring the three 1st Inning bosses. And, 25,000 XP can be completed by entering and completing the 2nd Inning Martian Conquest.

2nd Inning Conquest

Here’s a quick look at the 2nd Inning Martian Conquest map:

Eight teams are in this map, and be on the lookout for additional conquests, as well as collections that will drop throughout the program. The 2nd Inning Program is slated to end on June 4.

