MLB The Show 22: How to complete Extreme Kraken Conquest and all rewards

The MLB The Show 22 Extreme program is here, and this program will not be all that easy to complete for many. However, a new Conquest should make it a lot easier to get through the grind. San Diego Studios released the Kraken, by way of the Extreme Kraken Conquest. So, how can you get this done? Let’s take a look at the map, plus the goals and rewards.

The Extreme Kraken Conquest Map for MLB The Show 22

Here’s a quick look at the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features 15 MLB teams — the Mariners, Brewers, Braves, Twins, Royals, Athletics, Orioles, Giants, Rockies, Diamondbacks, Pirates, Padres, Rays, Nationals, and Marlins.

Goals

There are 15 goals for this map, and those are as follows:

Goal 1 – Capture one enemy Stronghold on the first turn (rewards are 350 Stubs, 350 XP, and MLB The Show 22 pack)

– Capture one enemy Stronghold on the first turn (rewards are 350 Stubs, 350 XP, and MLB The Show 22 pack) Goal 2 – Capture two enemy Strongholds on or before the 2nd turn (rewards are 400 Stubs, 400 XP, and two Headliners Set 37 packs)

– Capture two enemy Strongholds on or before the 2nd turn (rewards are 400 Stubs, 400 XP, and two Headliners Set 37 packs) Goal 3 – Steal 3M fans on or before the 3rd turn (rewards are 350 Stubs, 350 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack)

– Steal 3M fans on or before the 3rd turn (rewards are 350 Stubs, 350 XP, and Ballin’ is a Habit pack) Goal 4 – Capture three enemy Strongholds on or before the 3rd turn (rewards are 450 Stubs, 450 XP, and two Headliners Set 39 packs)

– Capture three enemy Strongholds on or before the 3rd turn (rewards are 450 Stubs, 450 XP, and two Headliners Set 39 packs) Goal 5 – Capture four enemy Strongholds on or before the 4th turn (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and two Headliners Set 41 packs)

– Capture four enemy Strongholds on or before the 4th turn (rewards are 450 Stubs, 500 XP, and two Headliners Set 41 packs) Goal 6 – Capture five enemy Strongholds on or before the 5th turn (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show packs)

– Capture five enemy Strongholds on or before the 5th turn (rewards are 500 Stubs, 500 XP, and five MLB The Show packs) Goal 7 – Steal 6M fans on or before the 6th turn (rewards are 550 Stubs, 550 XP, and two Ballin’ is a Habit packs)

– Steal 6M fans on or before the 6th turn (rewards are 550 Stubs, 550 XP, and two Ballin’ is a Habit packs) Goal 8 – Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Kraken icon)

– Acquire 100M fans (rewards are 300 Stubs, 300 XP, and Kraken icon) Goal 9 – Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 350 Stubs, 350 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs)

– Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 350 Stubs, 350 XP, and five MLB The Show 22 packs) Goal 10 – Steal 9M fans on or before the 9th turn (rewards are 600 Stubs, 600 XP, and Headliners Set 41 Choice Pack

– Steal 9M fans on or before the 9th turn (rewards are 600 Stubs, 600 XP, and Headliners Set 41 Choice Pack Goal 11 – Capture 10 enemy Strongholds (rewards are 2,500 Stubs, 1,500 XP, and 10 MLB The Show 22 packs)

– Capture 10 enemy Strongholds (rewards are 2,500 Stubs, 1,500 XP, and 10 MLB The Show 22 packs) Goal 12 – Acquire 150M fans (rewards are 850 Stubs, 850 XP, and Kraken icon)

– Acquire 150M fans (rewards are 850 Stubs, 850 XP, and Kraken icon) Goal 13 – Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 3,500 Stubs, 3,500 XP, and five Ballin’ is a Habit packs)

– Capture all enemy Strongholds (rewards are 3,500 Stubs, 3,500 XP, and five Ballin’ is a Habit packs) Goal 14 – Conquer 200 territories (rewards are 3,500 Stubs, 3,000 XP, and 20 MLB The Show 22 packs)

– Conquer 200 territories (rewards are 3,500 Stubs, 3,000 XP, and 20 MLB The Show 22 packs) Goal 15 – Conquer all territories (rewards are 7,500 Stubs, 5,000 XP, Home Run Derby & 2022 All-Star Choice Packs)

There are two key components to watch for this Conquest. One, you will need to steal 3M fans on or before the third turn, 6M fans on or before the sixth, 9M fans on or before the ninth turn. To give yourself plenty of breathing room, try to playing on higher difficulties (i.e. All-Star or higher) to get at least 3M fans per steal, at the beginning of the Conquest. Target weaker teams like Arizona, Colorado, and Kansas City.

Also, be mindful of the Strongholds limits. Go towards Milwaukee and Atlanta first, and then work your way towards the middle of the map and take those teams quickly. Just be prepared to play on All-Star or higher, as that will be mandatory, in order to make fast progress.

Hidden rewards

Here’s a look at all the hidden rewards in this map:

MLB The Show 22 pack (x24)

Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x3)

Bat Skins Choice Pack

Big Dog Set 3 Choice Pack

Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack

Headliners Set 12 Choice pack

Headliners Set 22 Choice pack

Headliners Set 25 Choice pack

Headliners Set 32 Choice pack

This Conquest is not tied to any Featured Program, meaning there is no expiration. However, players can only obtain rewards from it once.

This Conquest is worth 25 Points towards the Extreme program.