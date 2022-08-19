MLB The Show 22 Dog Days of Summer Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

The Field of Dreams program is over in MLB The Show 22, but a new one is right behind it. The Dog Days of Summer program is here, and it comes with new rewards: a 98 OVR 2nd Half card and three new bosses. All three of the bosses are 99 OVR player items. So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the reward path, plus what can be done to get XP.

Dog Days of Summer rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Dog Days of Summer program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Legends Icon 5,000 2 Universal Profile Banner and 250 Stubs 7,500 3 MLB The Show 22 pack 10,000 4 Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs 12,500 5 Legend Bat Skins Pack and 250 Stubs 15,000 6 Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs 17,500 7 Orioles 1988 Road Jersey and 1,000 Stubs 20,000 8 Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs 22,500 9 Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons) 25,000 10 Bat and 1,000 Stubs 27,500 11 Nationals (Expos) 1981 Road Jersey and 1,000 Stubs 30,000 12 Classic Stadium Pack 35,000 13 Reds 1934 Home Jersey and 1,000 Stubs 40,000 14 MLB The Show 22 pack (x2) 45,000 15 Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons) 50,000 16 2,500 Stubs 60,000 17 Headliners Set 39 pack 70,000 18 Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons) 80,000 19 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 90,000 20 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 100,000 21 2,500 Stubs 110,000 22 Headliners Set 39 pack (x2) 120,000 23 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 130,000 24 Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack 140,000 25 98 OVR 2nd Half Mickey Mantle 150,000 26 Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack 160,000 27 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 170,000 28 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 180,000 29 3,000 Stubs 190,000 30 Dog Days of Summer Bosses Choice Pack 200,000 31 Faces of the Franchise NL West Choice Pack 210,000 32 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 220,000 33 Faces of the Franchise AL West Choice Pack 230,000 34 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 240,000 35 Five Tool Player Choice Pack 250,000 36 Faces of the Franchise AL Central Choice Pack 260,000 37 Headliners Set 36 pack (x2) 270,000 38 Faces of the Franchise NL Central Choice Pack 280,000 39 Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2) 290,000 40 2022 All-Star Choice Pack 300,000 41 Faces of the Franchise NL East Choice Pack 310,000 42 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 320,000 43 Faces of the Franchise AL East Choice Pack 330,000 44 MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle 340,000 45 Headliners Set 35 pack (x3) 360,000 46 Ballin’ is a Habit pack 380,000 47 Ballin’ Out of Control pack 400,000 48 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 425,000 49 MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 450,000 50 MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle 475,000 51 Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x2) 500,000

Players will be able to choose from one of the three bosses. Each will be tradeable.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily Moments have also been added to this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,500 XP boost for each one. Players will also receive 2,000 XP for completing each Featured Program Moments. Be on the lookout for additional Spotlight Moments, as well as Other programs that might pop up throughout this Featured Program.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions.

Additionally, MLB The Show has added several other ways to earn XP. Users can obtain XP by completing division-specific Player Exchanges, a future Dog Days of Summer Showdown (30,000 XP), and two Conquests. The first, the Dynasty Conquest, went live on August 19, with the Surf’s Up one scheduled for August 23.

This program will last 13 days. It will end on September 1.