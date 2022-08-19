MLB The Show 22 Dog Days of Summer Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more

It’s still sticky.

The Field of Dreams program is over in MLB The Show 22, but a new one is right behind it. The Dog Days of Summer program is here, and it comes with new rewards: a 98 OVR 2nd Half card and three new bosses. All three of the bosses are 99 OVR player items. So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the reward path, plus what can be done to get XP.

Dog Days of Summer rewards

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Dog Days of Summer program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
1Legends Icon5,000
2Universal Profile Banner and 250 Stubs7,500
3MLB The Show 22 pack10,000
4Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs12,500
5Legend Bat Skins Pack and 250 Stubs15,000
6Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs17,500
7Orioles 1988 Road Jersey and 1,000 Stubs20,000
8Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs22,500
9Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons)25,000
10Bat and 1,000 Stubs27,500
11Nationals (Expos) 1981 Road Jersey and 1,000 Stubs30,000
12Classic Stadium Pack35,000
13Reds 1934 Home Jersey and 1,000 Stubs40,000
14MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)45,000
15Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons)50,000
162,500 Stubs60,000
17Headliners Set 39 pack70,000
18Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons)80,000
19MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)90,000
20Ballin’ is a Habit pack100,000
212,500 Stubs110,000
22Headliners Set 39 pack (x2)120,000
23MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)130,000
24Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack140,000
2598 OVR 2nd Half Mickey Mantle150,000
26Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack160,000
27Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)170,000
28MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)180,000
293,000 Stubs190,000
30Dog Days of Summer Bosses Choice Pack200,000
31Faces of the Franchise NL West Choice Pack210,000
32MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)220,000
33Faces of the Franchise AL West Choice Pack230,000
34Ballin’ is a Habit pack240,000
35Five Tool Player Choice Pack250,000
36Faces of the Franchise AL Central Choice Pack260,000
37Headliners Set 36 pack (x2)270,000
38Faces of the Franchise NL Central Choice Pack280,000
39Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)290,000
402022 All-Star Choice Pack300,000
41Faces of the Franchise NL East Choice Pack310,000
42Home Run Derby Choice Pack320,000
43Faces of the Franchise AL East Choice Pack330,000
44MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle340,000
45Headliners Set 35 pack (x3)360,000
46Ballin’ is a Habit pack380,000
47Ballin’ Out of Control pack400,000
48MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)425,000
49MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)450,000
50MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle475,000
51Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x2)500,000

Players will be able to choose from one of the three bosses. Each will be tradeable.

How to earn XP

For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily Moments have also been added to this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,500 XP boost for each one. Players will also receive 2,000 XP for completing each Featured Program Moments. Be on the lookout for additional Spotlight Moments, as well as Other programs that might pop up throughout this Featured Program.

Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions.

Additionally, MLB The Show has added several other ways to earn XP. Users can obtain XP by completing division-specific Player Exchanges, a future Dog Days of Summer Showdown (30,000 XP), and two Conquests. The first, the Dynasty Conquest, went live on August 19, with the Surf’s Up one scheduled for August 23.

This program will last 13 days. It will end on September 1.

