MLB The Show 22 Dog Days of Summer Program guide – All rewards, missions, how to earn XP, and more
The Field of Dreams program is over in MLB The Show 22, but a new one is right behind it. The Dog Days of Summer program is here, and it comes with new rewards: a 98 OVR 2nd Half card and three new bosses. All three of the bosses are 99 OVR player items. So, what does this program look like? Let’s take a look at the reward path, plus what can be done to get XP.
Dog Days of Summer rewards
Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the Dog Days of Summer program, plus the XP requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Legends Icon
|5,000
|2
|Universal Profile Banner and 250 Stubs
|7,500
|3
|MLB The Show 22 pack
|10,000
|4
|Universal Profile Icon and 250 Stubs
|12,500
|5
|Legend Bat Skins Pack and 250 Stubs
|15,000
|6
|Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
|17,500
|7
|Orioles 1988 Road Jersey and 1,000 Stubs
|20,000
|8
|Universal Profile Icon and 500 Stubs
|22,500
|9
|Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons)
|25,000
|10
|Bat and 1,000 Stubs
|27,500
|11
|Nationals (Expos) 1981 Road Jersey and 1,000 Stubs
|30,000
|12
|Classic Stadium Pack
|35,000
|13
|Reds 1934 Home Jersey and 1,000 Stubs
|40,000
|14
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x2)
|45,000
|15
|Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons)
|50,000
|16
|2,500 Stubs
|60,000
|17
|Headliners Set 39 pack
|70,000
|18
|Flashbacks and Legends pack (95 OVR Milestone Harold Baines, 95 OVR Awards Keith Hernandez, 96 OVR Milestone Robin Roberts, 96 OVR Retro Finest Troy Percival, 96 OVR Retro Finest Andrelton Simmons)
|80,000
|19
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|90,000
|20
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|100,000
|21
|2,500 Stubs
|110,000
|22
|Headliners Set 39 pack (x2)
|120,000
|23
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|130,000
|24
|Always Intense Set 1 Choice Pack
|140,000
|25
|98 OVR 2nd Half Mickey Mantle
|150,000
|26
|Always Intense Set 2 Choice Pack
|160,000
|27
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|170,000
|28
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|180,000
|29
|3,000 Stubs
|190,000
|30
|Dog Days of Summer Bosses Choice Pack
|200,000
|31
|Faces of the Franchise NL West Choice Pack
|210,000
|32
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|220,000
|33
|Faces of the Franchise AL West Choice Pack
|230,000
|34
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|240,000
|35
|Five Tool Player Choice Pack
|250,000
|36
|Faces of the Franchise AL Central Choice Pack
|260,000
|37
|Headliners Set 36 pack (x2)
|270,000
|38
|Faces of the Franchise NL Central Choice Pack
|280,000
|39
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x2)
|290,000
|40
|2022 All-Star Choice Pack
|300,000
|41
|Faces of the Franchise NL East Choice Pack
|310,000
|42
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|320,000
|43
|Faces of the Franchise AL East Choice Pack
|330,000
|44
|MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle
|340,000
|45
|Headliners Set 35 pack (x3)
|360,000
|46
|Ballin’ is a Habit pack
|380,000
|47
|Ballin’ Out of Control pack
|400,000
|48
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|425,000
|49
|MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)
|450,000
|50
|MLB The Show 22 10 Pack bundle
|475,000
|51
|Ballin’ Out of Control pack (x2)
|500,000
Players will be able to choose from one of the three bosses. Each will be tradeable.
How to earn XP
For those new to MLB The Show 22, we should note that there are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 22 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and even March to October. Daily Moments have also been added to this program. Daily Moments offer a 1,500 XP boost for each one. Players will also receive 2,000 XP for completing each Featured Program Moments. Be on the lookout for additional Spotlight Moments, as well as Other programs that might pop up throughout this Featured Program.
Users can also gain XP by completing the Missions that SDS has inserted into this program. Users can use the cards obtained from the Legends and Flashback packs and grind to get PXP Points. Each of the players found in these packs has PXP Missions.
Additionally, MLB The Show has added several other ways to earn XP. Users can obtain XP by completing division-specific Player Exchanges, a future Dog Days of Summer Showdown (30,000 XP), and two Conquests. The first, the Dynasty Conquest, went live on August 19, with the Surf’s Up one scheduled for August 23.
This program will last 13 days. It will end on September 1.