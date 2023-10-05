Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Open-World Features, Wonder Weapon, Extraction System, & More

One of the returning gameplay modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting a massive upgrade in the form of an open-world Zombies experience. There are a lot of changes to this mode, making it a much larger aspect of the game and one that will take place on a massive scale, turning it into an open-world game mode.

We got our first details about what to expect from Zombies with the Call of Duty Next stream, breaking down many of the core features and significant changes coming to it, such as the wonder weapon and how the extraction system will work. Here’s a full breakdown of what we’ve learned about the upcoming Zombies mode launching to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

All Open-World Features in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode

The Zombies mode is about to get a lot bigger for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, turning into a massive open-world map. It feels as if the team plucked the Zombie mode away from purely a four-player experience and dropped it into a battle royale-sized map, adding a deadly Aether Storm to keep the conflict moving, while also dealing with the fatal Zombies that roam across the map.

The Zombies on the map are quick and fast, making it easy for them to overwhelm you. Not only do you have to deal with the Zombies chasing after you, but there are several other standard enemies that you’ll be trying to outpace in this upcoming Modern Warfare 3 game mode. You’ll have various goals you need to complete with your team, earning you several rewards as you progress through the map, trying to aim for the extraction point and get out of the map. There will be a total of 24 players on the entire map.

The upcoming Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will have a story mode with various handlers that players can choose to go through to learn more about the outbreak. However, it’s not the only way to play the Zombies mode. There is a free-roam version for players who want to grab their friends, gear up, and storm through waves of Zombies. There are three layers of the map, which take place on the new Modern Warfare 3 Warzone map.

Image via Activision

How Wonder Weapons Work in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode

Wonder Weapons are also returning to Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode. The Wonder Weapon for the upcoming game mode is called the Scorcher. It’s made for demolishing the largest amount of Zombies in a short amount of time, or you can use the alternative fire on the weapon to jump into the air, using it to zip into the air and glide somewhere else on the map. It’s a good way to soar across the map and is extremely flexible for every situation you’re in while working with your squad this open-world experience.

Image via Activision

How Extraction Works in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode

The Zombies mode won’t be a never-ending experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. At the 45-minute mark, a storm will begin to close in on the map, and, by the one-hour mark, consume it, forcing you closer and closer to the center. You’ll need to survive and extract with your team until you reach this point. The storm will enhance the Zombies, making them even stronger.

Like the Warzone map, extraction is key, and you can find them on key spots. You’ll have to defend the position, but then you and your team will have the chance to escape. Leaving the map is a key source to getting better at the Modern Warfare 3 Zombie experience because this makes it easier to return to the map, come back with stronger weapons, and reach the center where some of the best rewards and secrets are waiting for your team to discover them. Weapons carry over from match to match, and there’s item persistence. The Zombie upgrades also go with you.