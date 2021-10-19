Most anticipated games of November 2021

November 2021 is one of the most varied months of the year with adventures into fantastical worlds and the dire circumstances of the World War 2 era. Before you vroom vroom into a vast Mexican landscape and then catch them all, let’s dive into all the games that we are anticipated for.

Battlefield 2042

DICE is back with another entry in the Battlefield series, and after a few disappointing outings, EA is likely hoping this will be a hit. Set within a future warfare landscape, Battlefield 2042 will have war play out with up to 128 players in huge, engaging maps. Include some dynamic extreme weather moments, high-tech weapons, and the all-new specialist system, and Battlefield 2042 is looking to be a first-person shooter to look out for in November.

It will also be coming with Battlefield Portal, a way to play classic maps from Bad Company, Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and even Battlefield 1942, however you’d like. If you’re more into co-op experiences, Battlefield 2042 also includes a new mode called Hazard Zone. We thought the beta was a technical mess, so hopefully, the full release will be better. It will be released on November 19 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.



Call of Duty: Vanguard

Rather than going into the far future, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes us back to the World War 2 era. Featuring over 20 maps at launch, the game will come with a staggering amount of content out of the box, in addition to its single-player campaign and zombies mode. Vanguard will take the series to the next level with destructible environments and the ability to blind fire, a series first.

The maps during the beta were very entertaining, and the overall gameplay is based on the popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engine that fans have been clamoring to return to. It won’t feel as loosey-goosey as Black Ops Cold War. Instead, it feels solid and tight. Call of Duty: Vanguard is dropping into physical and digital stores on November 5 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

The highly anticipated expansion Endwalker will finally make its way to PlayStation and PC systems on November 23. The story will continue as the second advent of the Final Days arrives. In this expansion, there are the new Sage and Reaper jobs, a new playable male Viera (rabbit) race, a level cap to 90, and new cities to explore like Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han. As an expansion would typically suggest in the MMO genre, new dungeons are a given alongside new areas to explore.

In addition, there is a new raid series called Myths of the Realm and a new smaller scaled PvP mode for those who don’t like too many people on the battlefield. For those who want an even tougher challenge once you get to those higher levels, there’s a new difficulty raid called Pandaemonium. Good luck, Warriors of Light. Anima and the Magus Sisters are waiting.



Forza Horizon 5

Rev up those engines again because Forza Horizon 5 will once again be bringing its fun-filled arcade-style racing on November 9. Releasing on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Forza Horizon 5 is taking us to Mexico’s varied locales. We’ll be driving through jungles, deserts, cities, beaches, ruins, canyons, and even a volcano. That’s quite a range of places to explore. Like in Forza Horizon 4, the seasons will change as we’ll see dust storms and tropical storms, depending on the timeframe. By the way, we’ll certainly be going through Forza Horizon 5 with Doc Brown’s DeLorean. This racing open-world title will be available day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If you’re on a budget, you won’t have to hold the brakes on playing this game.



Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl

Last but not least is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, a remake of the classic DS game. Including an all-new chibi art style, players will be able to re-experience the Sinnoh region once more. Instead of Team Rocket this time, you’ll be facing off against Team Galactic in a light-hearted adventure. This Nintendo Switch version will also include a new, “powered-up” edition of the Underground, which will, according to Nintendo, help “you dig up valuable treasure and Pokémon Fossils.”

Similar to the most recent Pokemon games in the series, you’ll be able to customize the way the protagonists look with their tops and bottoms. You can also change the way your Pokemon leave the Pokeballs with the Capsule Decoration system, which adds a sticker to the effect. You can even polish your gym badges. Try to catch a copy when the remake releases on November 19 for the Nintendo Switch.

