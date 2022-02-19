Most important answers during Final Fantasy XIV’s livestream – popular job reworks, female Hrothgar, glamour buffs, and more.

Final Fantasy XIV’s recent livestream dived into a ton of celebrated new information, including an upcoming graphical upgrade and the expansion of the trust system. After the initial deep dive, fans were able to ask questions to director Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi P) for over an hour. A lot of good questions got answered, but the highlights are definitely job reworks, updates on female Hrothgar, glamour buffs, and so much more.

Popular Job Reworks

All jobs in Final Fantasy XIV are perfectly viable, but a few of them have received requests to solve particular pain points. Yoshi P stated that the team has been closely monitoring player feedback and plans to address as much of these issues as possible in Patch 6.1. He specifically mentioned Dark Knight, who’s major Living Dead cooldown could be difficult to use effectively compared to other tanks.

Yoshi P also referenced the Machinist and White Mage jobs. Machinists are the only “selfish” physical ranged DPS, meaning that they don’t provide nearly as much utility as Dancer or Bard, but seem to be performing below their fellow ranged jobs in terms of damage output in high end content. The White Mage, on the other hand, has been having a way harder time conserving MP compared to other healers, as well as its signature lily mechanic feeling a little lackluster.

Female Hrothgar

The developers are still working on adding female Hrothgar to the game. They have narrowed it down to two design choices and are now in the process of adjusting the design for character creation. Some players doubted the popularity of the race, but Yoshi P insisted that not every race can be equally popular. He still wants to fulfill this promise and knows it will find a healthy audience. He also restated that he wants female Hrothgar to be the last new playable race, as designing and rigging armor to each one is very time consuming.

Glamour Plate Buffs

Patch 6.1 will increase the amount of glamour plates available to players, and the team is planning to address the more systemic requests over time. They are also actively tackling the amount of pieces that can be stored in the glamour dresser as well as adding additional areas where players can switch glamour plates in the open world. If time allows, they will further iterate on all of this in Patch 6.1.

Additional Housing Wards

Players also wondered if additional housing wards could be added to the game, such as in Old Sharlayan or even the moon. Yoshi P laughed this off, saying to enjoy the new Ishgardian housing for now. He did say, however, that it would be nice to add more in the future, but for now they will focus on the housing lottery system and increasing the overall amount of housing available in the current wards.