NBA 2K22: How to complete the Rebirth quest

As part of Season 2, NBA 2K22 has added a new feature for MyPlayers, entitled Rebirth. This new ability allows players to increase the initial OVR caps for new builds, as well as free badge points. But, you’ll need to do a few things first. Let’s go over the steps.

To complete the Rebirth quest, you will need to have a MyPlayer build at 90 OVR or higher.

Now, if you’re on current-gen, head over to the Club 2K. Next, you will want to find ATM. ATM will either have a swarm of other players around him, or just be standing around by himself sporting black clothes with dollar signs across the materials.

Talk to him, and you will give you the Rebirth quest. To complete the quest, you will need to play 10 3v3 or 2v2 games in The City in order to get the Rebirth ability.

Once you get this ability, you will be able to unlock as many as 30 badges points on new builds. To ensure that you get this boost, make sure to select Yes when the game asks you as to whether you want this feature added to your new build. Additionally, the OVR cap — not the actual OVR — will begin at 90 OVR, instead of 85 OVR. So, you will still need to spend VC in order to beef up subsequent builds.

And, all previous pre-draft quest rewards will be transferred over, as well.

For the old-gen players, you can also acquire the new Rebirth ability. Go inside the cruise ship, and head towards the elevator. Go up to Deck Level 16, and select the Moat. Find the woman with the red shirt, and talk to her. She will tell you that as long as you’ve hit 90 OVR, you will need to play 10 3v3 games at Level 15, and then you will be able to claim the new Rebirth ability.