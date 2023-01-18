NBA 2K23: How to get 91 OVR Takeover Jeremy Lin in MyTeam

In 2012, “Linsanity” took over New York City and the NBA, thanks to former New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin. As part of the NBA 2K23 Lunar New Year event, MyTeam players can experience Linsanity once again. A new 91 OVR Amethyst Takeover card of Lin is now available in the mode, and it’s needed in order to complete the LNY collection. So, how can you get 91 OVR Jeremy Lin? Let’s just say it will be a lot different when compared to the other Takeovers that have been released in 2K23.

How to get 91 OVR Takeover Jeremy Lin in MyTeam

As mentioned earlier, this Takeover challenge will be much different, at least compared to the other Takeover challenges that have been a part of the Lunar New Year event. Rather than complete a number of Agendas in order to get the Takeover card, all you’ll have to do is enter a locker code.

Here’s the locker code for the 91 OVR Amethyst Jeremy Lin:

2K23-MyTEAM-LNY-JEREMY-LIN-17

To input the locker code, go to the ‘Home’ screen in MyTeam. Select the ‘MyTeam Community Hub’ tab, and then click on the ‘Locker Code’ one that can be found on the bottom-right side of the screen. Then, just enter the code.

Now, we should note that this card also has an Agenda attached to it. Once you have received the 91 OVR Lin, get 20 or more points in a game with the card. That shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if this is done through Challenges or Domination. Those who complete this Agenda will receive 1,500 XP toward Season 4 and 10 MyTeam tokens.

This Agenda will expire on January 27.