NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Wang Zhi Zhi in MyTeam

On January 17, the NBA 2K23 team released the latest Takeover card for the Lunar New Year event in MyTeam. A new 94 OVR card of former Mavericks big man Wang Zhi Zhi can now be obtained in MyTeam, so long as a number of Agendas are completed. Here’s what you will need to do in order to get 94 OVR Wang Zhi Zhi.

How to get Takeover Wang Zhi Zhi in MyTeam

Unlike with the Takeover Larry Nance, MyTeam players must complete five separate Agendas in order to get 94 OVR Wang Zhi Zhi. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 21 points with a Clippers C in a game (reward is Inside Scoring Award Pack)

(reward is Inside Scoring Award Pack) Get two blocks with a Mavericks player in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Make four 3-pointers with a C in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Apply five badges to players (reward is five MyTeam tokens)

(reward is five MyTeam tokens) Win five Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online games using five Mavericks players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

This one requires the use of Clippers and Mavericks players, which works out somewhat well given that the Lunar New Year Shawn Marion also requires Mavericks players.

However, the tricky one for this challenge is the four 3-pointers with centers. There are some interesting centers like 91 OVR Nikola Vucevic and 90 OVR Myles Turner that have solid 3PT Shooting stats. Make sure to grab a center who can reliably shoot from long range, and work through Challenges and Domination if possible.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Wang Zhi Zhi. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Lunar New Year event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 27.