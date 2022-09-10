NBA 2K23 last gen vs. current gen – What’s different?

NBA 2K23 is the latest release in the official basketball game series by 2K and comes with a lot of exciting features and new additions. One of the major targets with NBA 2K23 was focusing on authenticity and better gameplay mechanics, as such there are key differences between the game in the last and current generation versions concerning graphics, gameplay, size, and pricing. For this reason, we broke down the key details that differentiate between the last and current gen of NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Last Gen vs Current Gen Differences

Pricing and Size

The first obvious difference is the pricing of the two versions. The last-gen version, which includes the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC are priced at $60, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version is priced at $70. But, if players choose to buy the Michael Jordan Edition or the Deluxe Edition, which cost $100 and $80 respectively, you’ll get both gen versions. NBA 2K23 is a massive 123 GB on the last-gen consoles and PC, while on the current-gen it is slightly bigger at 142 GB.

Graphics

Another obvious and noticeable improvement would be the graphical fidelity and performance on the current-gen consoles. With NBA 2K23’s emphasis on authenticity, the game will run better on current-gen consoles than on last-gen ones. The game will run at 4K Ultra HD at 60 FPS and will generally have better visuals as it will harness the full power of the current-gen consoles. The last-gen versions will run at 1080p at 60 FPS as in previous releases.

Player Hub

There is also a noticeable difference in the Player Hub between the current-gen and last-gen versions. Unlike the last two releases, NBA 2K23 will not feature The City on the last-gen consoles. Instead, the last-gen consoles will have the exclusive G.O.A.T Boat as the Neighborhood. The G.O.A.T Boat will feature a deck system, a more accessible layout, and various matchmaking enhancements. In addition to that, there will also be NPC quests you can take by interacting with them.

On the other hand, The City will be only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. The City in NBA 2K23 will also be 30% smaller than that of NBA 2K22. There will also be a fast travel feature in the City to quickly jump between areas of The City as well. Season 1 of The City is currently live.

New Badge System on Next Gen

There will also be a new badge system exclusive to current generation consoles as well. The badge system in the current-gen consoles will be three-tiered and will have 16 badges among them. Players will need to equip a certain amount of badges in their current tier to progress to the next.

NBA 2K23 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

