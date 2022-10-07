Need for Speed Unbound full car list – over 140 rides to choose from

You’re gonna need a bigger garage.

Image via EA

Need for Speed Unbound is racing toward its December launch, but there’s still some time to go before it arrives. That means we’re going to learn a lot more about the game between now and then, including just how many cars are in it.

Related: Will Need for Speed Unbound be on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

EA has revealed the complete list, which totals a whopping 143 cars. Even if the makes and models are all familiar to you, Unbound’s cel-shaded art style means they’ll look quite different from their real-world counterparts. Preordering the game’s Palace Edition gets you four exclusive custom cars, but it’s unclear if those are alternate versions of cars included here, four additional cars to this list, or four from this list, meaning regular players will only have 139 total.

In any case, you can find the complete list of cars below, arranged alphabetically. It’ll help you decide what to drive first when Need for Speed Unbound releases on December 2. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

All cars in Need for Speed Unbound

  1. Acura NSX 2017
  2. Acura RSX-S 2004
  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016
  4. Aston Martin DB5 1964
  5. Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018
  6. Aston Martin DB11 2017
  7. Aston Martin Vulcan 2016
  8. BMW M3 2006
  9. BMW M3 Evolution II 1988
  10. BMW X6 M 2016
  11. BMW M3 2010
  12. BMW M5 2018
  13. BMW Z4 M40i 2019
  14. BMW M4 Coupe 2018
  15. BMW M2 Competition 2019
  16. BMW M1 1981
  17. BMW i8 Coupe 2018
  18. BMW M4 GTS 2016
  19. BMW M3 Convertible 2010
  20. BMW M4 Convertible 2017
  21. BMW i8 Roadster 2018
  22. Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017
  23. Buick Grand National GNX 1987
  24. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020
  25. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020
  26. Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
  27. Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017
  28. Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014
  29. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
  30. Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967
  31. Chevrolet Bel Air 1955
  32. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019
  33. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017
  34. Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014
  35. Dodge Charger R/T 1969
  36. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019
  37. Ferrari LaFerrari 2016
  38. Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984
  39. Ferrari 488 GTB 2016
  40. Ferrari F40 1988
  41. Ferrari 458 Italia 2009
  42. Ferrari 488 Pista 2019
  43. Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018
  44. Ferrari 458 Spider 2011
  45. Ford F-150 Raptor 2017
  46. Ford Mustang GT 2015
  47. Ford GT 2017
  48. Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969
  49. Ford Mustang 1965
  50. Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990
  51. Ford Crown Victoria 2008
  52. Ford Focus RS 2016
  53. Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019
  54. Honda Civic Type-R 2000
  55. Honda Civic Type-R 2015
  56. Honda NSX Type-R 1992
  57. Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009
  58. Infiniti Q60S 2017
  59. Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016
  60. Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019
  61. Koenigsegg Regera 2016
  62. Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021
  63. Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018
  64. Lamborghini Aventador S 2018
  65. Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989
  66. Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010
  67. Lamborghini Urus 2018
  68. Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018
  69. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019
  70. Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995
  71. Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018
  72. Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018
  73. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019
  74. Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018
  75. Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018
  76. Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015
  77. Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015
  78. Lotus Exige S 2006
  79. Lotus Emira 2021
  80. Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002
  81. Mazda MX5 1996
  82. Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011
  83. Mazda MX5 2015
  84. McLaren P1 2014
  85. McLaren F1 1993
  86. McLaren 570S 2015
  87. McLaren 570S Spider 2018
  88. McLaren 600LT 2018
  89. McLaren P1 GTR 2015
  90. Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988
  91. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018
  92. Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017
  93. Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019
  94. Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016
  95. Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017
  96. Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019
  97. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018
  98. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021
  99. Mercury Cougar 1967
  100. MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017
  101. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007
  102. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008
  103. Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999
  104. NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017
  105. NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999
  106. NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019
  107. NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998
  108. NISSAN Z Prototype 2022
  109. NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002
  110. NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993
  111. NISSAN 350Z 2008
  112. NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971
  113. NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971
  114. NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996
  115. NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015
  116. NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017
  117. Pagani Huayra BC 2017
  118. Plymouth Cuda 1970
  119. Polestar Polestar 1 2020
  120. Pontiac Firebird 1977
  121. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019
  122. Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973
  123. Porsche 918 Spyder 2015
  124. Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018
  125. Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997
  126. Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018
  127. Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017
  128. Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018
  129. Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020
  130. Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018
  131. Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018
  132. Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018
  133. Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018
  134. Porsche Cayman GT4 2015
  135. SRT Viper GTS 2014
  136. SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006
  137. SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014
  138. SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010
  139. Volkswagen Beetle 1963
  140. Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
  141. Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016
  142. Volvo 242DL 1975
  143. Volvo Amazon P130 1970

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved