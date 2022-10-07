Need for Speed Unbound full car list – over 140 rides to choose from

Need for Speed Unbound is racing toward its December launch, but there’s still some time to go before it arrives. That means we’re going to learn a lot more about the game between now and then, including just how many cars are in it.

EA has revealed the complete list, which totals a whopping 143 cars. Even if the makes and models are all familiar to you, Unbound’s cel-shaded art style means they’ll look quite different from their real-world counterparts. Preordering the game’s Palace Edition gets you four exclusive custom cars, but it’s unclear if those are alternate versions of cars included here, four additional cars to this list, or four from this list, meaning regular players will only have 139 total.

In any case, you can find the complete list of cars below, arranged alphabetically. It’ll help you decide what to drive first when Need for Speed Unbound releases on December 2. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

All cars in Need for Speed Unbound