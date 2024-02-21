Nightingale Realm Cards: How They Work and Unlock All

Recommended Videos

The appeal behind collecting cards might be best explained by Pokemon TCG or Magic: The Gathering enthusiast. However, there is something about Nightingale‘s Realm Cards that just works… once you understand how they work, that is.

Since Nightingale‘s early days of development, the Inflexion Games has been boasting about this innovative game mechanic through interviews and trailers. After trying out Realm Cards and experiencing firsthand how they put procedural generation under your control, I can assure you that they’re impressive. They look amazing too. But, they’re not without their challenges. Initially, I breezed through the tutorial, just following Puck’s instructions to create portals. However, once I had to navigate the implications of each card on the world by myself, the fun and games came to a halt. In this guide, I’ll show you how Realm Cards work, how to unlock more Realm Cards, and remove active Realm Cards in Nightingale.

How Realm Cards Work in Nightingale

Realm Cards are used to set the parameters of a realm portal in Nightingale. They kickstart the procedurally generated worlds of the game and put you in control of the parameters.

All Realm Card Types in Nightingale

There are three types of realm cards: biome cards, major cards, and minor cards.

Biome cards dictate the landscape of the realm, whether it’s a lush forest, murky swamp, or scorching desert.

Major cards shape the realm's essence, including its inhabitants, quests, and marketplaces.

shape the realm’s essence, including its inhabitants, quests, and marketplaces. Minor cards boost player abilities, enrich treasure finds, and tweak gravitational forces.

How to Open and Close Portals in Nightingale

When you open a portal to a realm in Nightingale, a procedural generation engine crafts a fresh version of the realm, based on the realm cards you’ve selected.

When the portal stays open, you can keep exploring the realm. But once it’s shut, the game saves a snapshot of the realm with all your achievements intact. Unlike the alpha version, closing a portal no longer means losing your progress — it’s here to stay, even if it’s not your designated respite.

If you revisit a realm using the same cards, you can either return to the previous static save or generate a new realm. Opting for a new realm deletes the old save and makes the new one your default for that card combo.

The creator of the portal dictates the generation. If you and a friend both have static saves, opening the portal will lead to your or your friend’s save, depending on who initiates the process.

How to Create Realms with Realm Cards in Nightingale

To create a realm in Nightingale, approach a portal machine and combine all three types of realm cards. It’s the combination of these cards that will determine the creatures, resources, and even the weather of the new realm.

You can have one Respite Realm, where your base will be, and a realm to share with friends, where they’ll be able to visit you even if you’re offline.

How to Unlock More Realm Cards in Nightingale

You can unlock more realms in Nightingale by completing quests, scavenging Fae ruins, or crafting them in a Crafting Bench, once that blueprint is unlocked.

Crafting Realm Cards requires materials, such as paper, ink, and Essence Dust.

How to Remove an Active Realm Card in Nightingale

If you want to remove the effects of an active Realm Card in Nightingale, use a Cleansing Card. This handy item removes all effects from minor cards in a realm.