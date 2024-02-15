No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega Walkthrough & Milestone Guide

Recommended Videos

There are now a dozen Expeditions in No Man’s Sky for players to work through and complete together as a community and smaller team. Expedition 12: Omega is just as complex as those that have come before and will see players struggle with it.

Expeditions are the best way to engage with No Man’s Sky. Even developer Hello Games has noticed that this is how the community prefers to play the title, which is why it overhauled the experience with the Omega Update. Once players are into Expedition 12: Omega, they’ll be on the journey of a lifetime, exploring the infinite universe with others in a quest to unlock the answers to mysteries that have barely been discovered.

Please note that this article is still a work in progress and will be updated with new details as we add them.

Related: All Refiner Recipes in No Man’s Sky

How to Start No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega, players must launch the game and select the option to start a new save file. This will present them with all the available options for that new save file, including Expedition 12: Omega.

The Expedition will run for five weeks from February 15, so it should end on or around March 12, 2024. This is plenty of time for players to work through every single Milestone and Phase required to complete the Expedition, as well as the secondary community research that we’d expect will be complete by the time those five weeks are up.

How to Complete All Minestones and Phases in No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve outlined how to complete every single Milestone in all five Phases of No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega. While they don’t need to be completed in order, where it makes sense, we’ve explained why players may want to complete them in a specific way.

No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega Phase 1 Milestones

See below for every Milestone in Phase 1 of No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omege and how to complete them.

Milestone Name How to Complete Rewards Tips for the Milestone Escape Velocity Locate and board your starship Banned Hazard Protection Upgrade, a Powerful Mining Beam Upgrade, a Pre-Packaged Teleport Reciever Unit, and Base Computer Plans. Follow the icon on-screen for the starship to locate it and get inside. Homecoming Establish your first base Hyperdrive Plans, 4 Bromide Salt, 450 Dust, and 150 Copper. Players need to use the Base Computer Plans from the above Milestone to establish a base. Exobotany Discover six planetary flora A Powerful Scanning System Upgrade and a Powerful Life Support Upgrade. Scan every plant on every planet explored until a total of six have been discovered. Interstellar Leave the initial system for the first time Powerful Pulse Engine Upgrade, a Powerful Movement System Upgrade, 5 Starship Launch Fuel, and Microprocessor Plans. Players must install the Hyperdrive in their starship and use it to warp from the starting system. Anomaly’s Heart Find the Space Anomaly Pre-Packages Efficient Thrusters Unit, Pre-Packed Simple Translator Unit, and 30 Salvaged Data. Players must follow the path in the Galaxy Map to locate the Space Anomaly. It helps to tag this as the current Milestone to get that icon to appear. Scavenger Repair Multi-Tool Damage Decorative Base Parts Set, 300 Sodium, and 240 Nanites. Players must repair all systems in their Multi-Tool by finding and crafting the materials required to do so. Rendezvous 1 Reach the first Rendezvous Point 1,200 Nanites, 3 Inventory Slots, 10 Warp Cells, and 300 Quicksilver. Players must locate the first Rendezvous Point by selecting this Milestone as the active objective and opening the Galaxy Map. By following the Expedition path, players can find the Rendezvous Point on a specific planet before scanning for its exact location once on the planet. Research Project 1

Optional Milestone Document the first Rendezvous Point Companion Egg, 900 Quicksilver, and 3 Inventory Slots. Players must work together as a community to find the first Rendezvous Point and research the planet it’s located on.

No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega Phase 2 Milestones

The table below contains every Milestone in Phase 2 of No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega and how to complete them.