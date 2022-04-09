Old School Runescape Temple of the Eye quest guide

Old School Runescape’s runecraft skill has been notorious for the difficulty that players experience when training it, as the process of runecrafting involves high-focus inputs and long-distance travel to perform at an efficient pace. However, with the release of the Guardians of the Rift mini-game, qualified players can condense their runecrafting to the confines of the Temple of the Eye, resulting in faster and easier runecraft experience.

To reach the Temple of the Eye, however, players must first complete its eponymous Temple of the Eye quest. Doing so requires that they gain baseline progression in their runecraft skill.

Requirements

Players must first complete the Rune Mysteries quest to initially unlock the runecraft skill. Additionally, completion of the subsequent Into the Abyss mini-quest is required to access the Abyss, a runecrafting location with access to all available elemental altars. A minimum of level 10 runecraft is also required to start this quest, enough for players to gain a reasonable understanding of how runecrafting works as a technique.

Very few material contributions are required of the player, as the only items needed to complete the quest are a chisel, a bucket of water, and the best pickaxe that their mining level will allow them to equip. All of these items will be retained by the player throughout the quest’s events.

To accelerate completion, a means of transportation between Varrock and Al-Kharid, such as teleports, can bring players from quest objective to quest objective much faster. Additionally, players should wear as many pieces of the graceful outfit as they can unlock, as their weight-reducing properties will ease running between objectives over the course of the quest.

Mia Persten’s eye for details

Next to the oasis of Al-Kharid just beyond Lumbridge’s gate stands Wizard Persten, who discovered an eye-shaped amulet relating to her Order of Wizards that she believes originated from the Abyss. She tasks the player with taking the amulet into the Abyss and casting an Abyss-specific spell on it to trace its origins.

Herbert’s Tea

The player then seeks the aid of Herbert, the Zamorakian mage of Varrock who first connected them to the Abyss, for additional help looking into the amulet. Herbert first requests that the player bring him a bucket of water and a strong cup of tea from Varrock’s tea seller. After enjoying his tea, Herbert offers to teleport the player into the core of the Abyss, provided that they use the bucket of water to give its dark mage attendant a bath.

The dark (and moderately soaked) mage

Teleporting to the Abyss, the player can use their bucket of water to give its resident mage a bath — which is to say, haphazardly dump its contents on the clothed man. Freshly “cleaned,” the dark mage will cast a spell on the amulet to triangulate its location of origin. Casting this spell requires the player’s help, where they must order the six runic energies of the abyss — earth, cosmic, fire, nature, death, and law.

Clicking each energy will cause at least one to turn white. The player should document — on paper, in the game’s chat bar, or however they prefer — the order in which these energies turn white, as this specific pattern is randomized for every player. Every incorrect attempt at touching an energy source will deactivate the other active energies, meaning that players will reinput their pattern multiple times through trial and error.

Completing the puzzle, the player will be given an incantation that, when read, will teleport the player to the amulet’s origin.

With a little help from my friends

Bringing the incantation back to Persten, she will come to the conclusion that it will require more magical power, offering to teleport the player to the Wizard’s Tower. Once there, the player will encounter Archmage Sedridor in the basement, who subsequently tasks Wizard Traiborn and his three apprentices — Felix, Cordelia, and Tamara — with the incantation.

Players must first help the three apprentices determine the value of a “thingummywut,” based on the value of the following runes and the clues given by the apprentices.

Air — three

Fire — four

Earth — five

Water — six

Body — seven

Eventually finding that the answer to Traiborn’s puzzle is 11, players will then be teleported into the Temple of the Eye.

